Madison hospitals facing potential bed shortage could turn to UW-Madison dorms for overflow

UW-Madison announced Tuesday that the rest of the spring semester would remain online. The university also asked the thousands of students living in its residence halls who moved out temporarily for a month to schedule a time in the coming weeks to come back and retrieve the remainder of belongings.

The Tuesday announcement understandably panicked some students and parents, particularly those from out of state. Some living in Illinois and California are under orders restricting travel, leaving families with no way to collect the items they left behind when students moved out last week and over the weekend.

"Please don’t worry," Novak told anxious students and parents listening to the live video. "Belongings can stay in there until you can pick them up or make other arrangements."