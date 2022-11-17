Madison hopes to retain much needed nursing students with transfer agreements

As Madison Area Technical College nursing school graduates pursue bachelor's degrees, many opt for online and out-of-state schools.

But with new transfer agreements with UW-Madison and Edgewood College, MATC hopes to retain those graduates through advanced degrees.

Online programs can be cheaper and offer flexible learning options.

That's what drove Scott Blackledge, a nurse at Stoughton Hospital, to enroll at University of Texas nearly a decade ago over Wisconsin-based programs.

Blackledge, who has since gone on to earn his master's in nursing education, needed a cost-effective way to work on his degree while balancing his full-time job and fatherhood.

The transfer agreements between MATC, which is frequently referred to as Madison College, and UW-Madison and Edgewood College offer a pathway for associates-degree earners to seamlessly finish their bachelor's degrees at either UW-Madison or Edgewood. The goal is to keep nursing education localized and easily attainable.

The transfer agreements guarantee automatic acceptance for students to complete their bachelor's degrees at a reduced cost, as long as they meet the transfer program's standards such as grade point averages and necessary coursework.

It's something Blackledge said he would have enrolled in, had MATC's transfer program existed a decade ago.

"I'm glad that the local institutions are trying to move forward with a little bit more streamlined process," said Blackledge, who teaches nursing certifications at Stoughton Hospital.

While nurses can work with an associate degree and proper licensing, having nurses with more advanced degrees is better for patients and prepares them for leadership roles or to be teaching faculty, MATC School of Nursing Dean Kerri Kliminski said.

"There is good research and data that shows that as nurses progress educationally, there are better and better patient outcomes," Kliminski said.

MATC and UW-Madison signed their transfer agreement in May, and the Edgewood College partnership was ratified last week. The agreements cater to each school's needs but are similar in automatically recognize students' credits earned at MATC and apply those credits toward a bachelor's degree.

Madison College graduates will have five years to enroll at Edgewood College and can go as far as getting a master's degree; for UW-Madison, it's preferred that MATC students declare their interest in the program as early as their first semester, so that UW-Madison advisors get involved.

Because cost is a significant barrier to keeping nursing students in state, students in the transfer program students also will pay less per credit. Edgewood College will offer a bachelor's completion degree for $289 a credit, compared to its standard degree completion rate of $566 per credit. At UW-Madison, they'll pay the University of Wisconsin System's BSN@Home program rate of $452 a credit, in comparison to the standard resident tuition rate of $497 a credit.

Edgewood College has 10 nursing students enrolled as a part of the transfer program, which unofficially started earlier this year, School of Nursing Dean Margaret Noreuil said. UW-Madison School of Nursing Dean Linda Scott said its first cohort of a dozen students will start in January, with room for an additional 100 students.

An aging industry

By 2040, Wisconsin could be short a quarter of the nurses it needs.

An increase in nurses will be necessary to keep pace with the aging Baby Boomer population, defined as those who were born between 1946 and 1964. The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the shortage, as nurses found themselves burnt out from stress and the emotional toll.

Nursing is also an aging industry, Kliminski said. Nurses are rapidly reaching retirement age, with the average age being 52; more than a million are expected to retire by 2030.

Exacerbating the retirement issue is the lack of master's prepared nurses, who are the only people eligible to teach the next generation of nurses behind them, Kliminski said. Of Wisconsin nurses, 14% held a master's degree in 2020 and less than 2% had earned a Ph.D.

"We retained a number of kind-hearted folks who were really ready to retire before the pandemic and they held off," Kliminski said. "Now they're tired, and they're leaving."

Nursing school enrollment nationwide isn't keeping up with projected demand, either. While the percentage of students enrolling in bachelor's-completion programs increased by 3.3% in 2021, the overall number of students in bachelor's programs dropped by 9.6%. The number of nurses seeking master's degrees dropped by 3.8% over the previous year.

"There's such a shortage (of faculty) that's really limiting us in terms of how many students we could take," Noreuil said. "What we're hoping by doing a program like this is that we can get students in the door, get them on for their bachelor's and then their master's degree and then they could teach."

Local options

As many advanced nursing programs have gone online, Kliminski is hoping the local partnerships will provide students flexibility.

It's not that MATC graduates didn't pursue completion degrees at UW-Madison and Edgewood College, Kliminski said, but there were barriers that made it harder. Students had to retake coursework because their class credits didn't transfer or prices were inconsistent; both partnerships iron out those issues.

"Our Madison College students are remaining in our communities. They are who you see when you go to the clinic ... when you go to the hospital," she said. "Allowing them to do their education in these communities that they are going to serve truly is a great option for them to have that historically, unfortunately, they haven't."

Scott said the partnership between MATC and UW-Madison embodies the Wisconsin Idea by removing barriers to access and making the admissions process less complicated by guiding students through the requirements early in their college careers.

"As a result, students have the comfort of knowing if they have these elements in place, they will be accepted to UW-Madison," Scott said.