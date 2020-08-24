Madison elected officials ask: Why bring UW-Madison students back when outbreak is inevitable?

The University of Wisconsin System will also be involved in any decision to shut down part or all of campus, Blank said last week.

Interim System President Tommy Thompson said Friday that he had an idea for when a COVID-19 outbreak would trigger campuses to shut down, but he won't publicly share that number. He also said the System's testing plans are "second to none."

The letter signed Monday, however, questioned whether UW-Madison's plan, which requires testing of students living in dorms but does not mandate it for those living off-campus, will be enough. Officials are also concerned that quarantine and isolation rooms are only available for students living in University Housing, which leaves out the majority of the student population who live off-campus.

No student survey

Letter-signers said they are "disturbed" by how the university expects students to comply with mask mandates and physical distancing. UW-Madison students will be asked to sign a Badger Pledge and promise to follow these rules. A group of student health ambassadors will help remind students of the expectations.

But those signing the letter say this plan places "an unfair burden on students, who are likely to be the scapegoats for administrators’ poor decisions."