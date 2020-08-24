Madison elected officials ask: Why bring UW-Madison students back when outbreak is inevitable?

Some Madison-area elected officials are sounding the alarm on UW-Madison's reopening plan, citing "weak enforcement" plans for students to follow public health guidelines and "inevitable outbreak" on campus that may lead to larger community spread of COVID-19.
A third of the Dane County Board of Supervisors and nearly half of Madison City Council members signed a letter sent to UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank and Public Health Madison and Dane County Director Janel Heinrich on Monday, one day before dorm move-in begins.
The letter asks the university to move nearly all classes online, leave most residence halls empty and publicly disclose what metrics would lead UW-Madison to cancel in-person instruction.
"Why bring everyone back to campus until the inevitable outbreak, which will require a vast amount of public health resources to address, and the potential spreading of the virus to multiple communities?" the letter asks.
Another major concern among letter-signers is the how the university's reopening may affect the county's K-12 schools. An emergency order issued Friday evening requires all schools teaching grades 3-12 to teach online until certain health metrics are met. Bringing thousands of students into the dorms and offering some elements of face-to-face instruction in about 45% of UW-Madison courses jeopardizes the county's ability to meet those metrics, potentially delaying schools from resuming in-person instruction.
"We expect more from UW-Madison and its relationship with the Madison and Dane County community," the letter said.
In a Sunday op-ed published in the Wisconsin State Journal, two UW-Madison officials defended the university's reopening plan, saying many students have already returned to Madison and will stay regardless of whether classes are offered face-to-face or online.
"It’s better for the community to have them actively engaged with campus, where they’ll have access to expansive testing resources and other steps we are taking on campus to reduce risk along with our robust public health educational campaign," said University Health Services executive director Jake Baggott and Steve Cramer, the vice provost for teaching and learning.
UW-Madison officials estimate their testing plan, along with hiring 35 contact tracers, will cost about $15 million. The university plans to begin publicly reporting its campus testing results sometime this week.
The decision to move online will be informed by multiple metrics, including the percentage of people testing positive, capacity of the university's on-campus isolation and quarantine spaces, the county’s percentage of people testing positive and the capacity of the health care system. But officials haven't provided any indication on what range these metrics would need to rise to in order to start a discussion on scaling back.
The University of Wisconsin System will also be involved in any decision to shut down part or all of campus, Blank said last week.
Interim System President Tommy Thompson said Friday that he had an idea for when a COVID-19 outbreak would trigger campuses to shut down, but he won't publicly share that number. He also said the System's testing plans are "second to none."
The letter signed Monday, however, questioned whether UW-Madison's plan, which requires testing of students living in dorms but does not mandate it for those living off-campus, will be enough. Officials are also concerned that quarantine and isolation rooms are only available for students living in University Housing, which leaves out the majority of the student population who live off-campus.
No student survey
Letter-signers said they are "disturbed" by how the university expects students to comply with mask mandates and physical distancing. UW-Madison students will be asked to sign a Badger Pledge and promise to follow these rules. A group of student health ambassadors will help remind students of the expectations.
But those signing the letter say this plan places "an unfair burden on students, who are likely to be the scapegoats for administrators’ poor decisions."
They are also troubled by UW-Madison officials pointing to "overwhelming feedback" from students on their preference for in-person instruction as part of the reason they will reopen campus this fall.
The university's response to a public records request earlier this month for any survey results asking students whether they wanted to come back this fall — no such campus-wide survey was conducted — led some people to feel misled.
"When Chancellor Blank says that all corners of the campus university have provided input into the reopening plan, it suggests they’ve actually done the work to understand the concerns and interests of all stakeholders," said School of Education graduate student Rob Timberlake, who submitted the records request. "I'm not implying that all students or a majority only want online instruction but I think there are a sizable number of undergrads uncomfortable returning to campus."
UW-Madison received input from various campus groups, including from student government and the university's faculty union, as the reopening plan took shape, officials said. Additional feedback was received through emails and on social media. Nowhere did the university explicitly say a full student survey was distributed.
Public Health Madison and Dane County spokeswoman Christy Vogt said the university's decisions affect the entire community, not just campus. Their reopening plan follows many public health requirements and recommendations, she said, but the city-county health agency doesn't have the authority to enforce local emergency orders against UW-Madison because it is a state agency.
Vogt did not address a question on whether the agency supported an online start to the semester instead of the university's current plan.

