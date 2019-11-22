Madison Area Technical College and the University of Wisconsin-Platteville formalized three agreements at a signing ceremony Thursday that will offer new, flexible options for engineering, biotechnology and veterinary technician students to earn four-year degrees.
Through an engineering agreement effective immediately, Madison College is now recognized as one of four sites in the UW-Platteville Engineering Partnerships program, which allows students to complete a bachelor’s degree remotely through online and evening classes.
“(Our students) are working part-time, they’re single parents. Picking up and moving their life to Platteville to do an on-campus bachelor’s is not reality for them,” Madison College Provost Turina Bakken said. “It’s a win for Platteville, it’s a win for us. But mainly it’s a huge opportunity for our students to gain a bachelor’s credential in a much more flexible, innovative way.”
The biotechnology and veterinary technician agreements will allow Madison College students to transfer to the biology and animal science majors at UW-Platteville, respectively. Students must still meet admission requirements, but the agreement allows for a seamless transfer of Madison College coursework.
The changes opens up new pathways for potentially hundreds of Madison College students.
Of about 600 students and graduates in the school’s technical and transfer programs, 394 indicated they were “very interested,” “interested” or “somewhat interested” in earning a bachelor’s degree, according to a May 2018 survey. 461 of them said it was important for them to stay in the Madison area to earn that degree.
Conversely, UW-Platteville animal science majors can attend Madison College’s Veterinary Technician Program to receive an associate’s degree. UW-Platteville Chancellor Dennis Shields said in a press release that the partnership furthers the schools’ 2019-24 Strategic Plan to “foster transformational education, which includes expanding the delivery of our programs in collaborative methods.”
Bakken said the agreements, which have been finalized after about one year, is a step to “serve our communities and serve the high demand needs of the workforce.”
“The way we can’t do that is to be redundant, to have us trying to do what other schools are doing,” she said. “The best way to add new value to the marketplace and to students in an effective manner is to truly partner.”
News of the deal comes after a report last month that enrollment is down at 21 of 26 UW System campuses. Platteville reported a decrease of over 500 students, or 6%, from last year.