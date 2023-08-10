UW-Madison graduate Marisa Popple has been trying to sell a six-person dining room table and chair set from her off-campus apartment for nearly a month.

But with her lease ending soon and no takers, the table and chairs will likely be sentenced to life in a landfill, along with hundreds of other pieces of furniture and household goods that adorn the curbs outside off-campus college housing during August. Other furnishings from Popple’s apartment are headed for the same fate — a cube storage shelf rescued from the curb a few years ago will make its way back out there again, this time “beyond repair;” Popple’s roommate will likely need to leave behind her couch.

“Everything else is probably headed to Goodwill or St. Vincent’s, but (I’m) trying to take everything I might need to cut down on waste,” she said.

Downtown Madison can expect to see the worst of off-campus student moving over the weekend and into early next week. With virtually every off-campus student housing lease turning over between Aug. 14 and 15, streets near campus quickly become congested as students and their families park all along the streets for moving days, the curbsides become temporary landfills, and the city of Madison Streets Division attempts to mitigate it all starting with 4 a.m. shifts.

The event, also known as “Hippie Christmas,” was far more notorious in the 1980s and 1990s, Streets Division spokesperson Bryan Johnson said, when students or passersby made an event of picking through discarded furniture, or household items in dumpsters or waist-high piles along the sidewalks to furnish their own dwellings.

Once a tradition for UW-Madison students, dumping items along the curb now is more often a last resort when they can’t sell an item online or pawn it off on a friend or classmate.

There are about 35,000 students within a few miles of UW-Madison in off-campus housing alone, about the same population as the city of Sun Prairie, Johnson said. And while not every student moves each year, it’s enough to create havoc.

“We’re not seeing the hip-high piles of stuff for blocks and blocks,” he said. “With that said, though, there’s still plenty of complication and frustration and things that we need people to do right to make it all run smoothly, because it’s still a ton of work. A lot of it we have to do by hand ... a lot of the furniture is predominantly collected by two people grabbing it by hand and putting it into one of those old-fashioned garbage trucks.”

Starting Aug. 1 each year, the Streets Division regularly sends about a million pounds of unwanted items to the landfill. The Streets Division tries to get ahead of the incoming wave of trash by reassigning dozens of staff to pick up routes and by limiting other services such as brush collection and stump removal.

Johnson said an increase in pre-furnished apartments, common in the larger apartment complexes, has helped to cut down on trash adorning the curbs. Better use of trash bins cuts down on messes, too, Johnson added.

“That also doesn’t necessarily mean that waste isn’t being generated in those buildings — it’s just not making its way to the curb,” he said.

It’s hard to quantify just how much less trash is making its way to the landfill at all because of donations or online sales, Johnson said. And while the motivations vary, UW-Madison students the Wisconsin State Journal talked to said they had attempted to sell or donate first, as did many of the people they knew.

UW-Madison social work master Chloe Bigalke had a handful of things to put on the curb as she moved out of her West Gilman Street apartment Wednesday. Items such as a used couch and butterfly chair, a broken dresser and a couple drying racks were placed along the terrace after they couldn’t be sold on Facebook; one person attempted to scam her over Venmo, an online payment platform.

Chemical engineering graduate Ahmad Alamer had a bit more luck online. Alamer said he was hoping to sell most of his larger pieces of furniture and planning to give away the rest of his unwanted belongings for free or recycle them. The gray sectional couch Alamer put on Facebook Marketplace Tuesday for $750, a few hundred dollars cheaper than what it retails for, was marked as pending just a few hours after he listed it.

“I paid a good amount for it and (want to) mitigate my losses,” he said.

Photos: Mifflin Street Block Party