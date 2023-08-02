Madison Area Technical College is hoping facility renovations for programs that are already some of its fastest-growing will further drive enrollment and fill industry gaps.

MATC, also known as Madison College, has spent millions — and is expecting to spend millions more in the coming months — to renovate or expand areas on the Truax campus used to train students for in-demand jobs. A $12 million revamp of the information technology department has outfitted classrooms with a lab where students can collaborate and racks of network gear you’d see in an office building. The addition of two dental hygienist stations is expected to reduce the waitlist for the dental hygienist program.

And a proposed $12 million renovation of a building adjacent to Truax would transform what’s currently a storage facility into the construction and remodeling department’s new home. Currently located in the single-story, warehouse-style “B” building at MATC’s Commercial Avenue campus, the program needs more space to accommodate demand, said Sylvia Ramirez, vice president of finance and administration.

It’s also the only program that remains in the building after MATC closed the gun range there in December.

“Relocating (construction and remodeling) to Truax allows us to give them the space they need without constructing new square footage,” Ramirez said. “Taxpayers support the costs of our facilities in most cases, and we endeavor to use our space as efficiently and effectively as possible.”

School officials haven’t yet decided on how to reuse the old building once it’s empty.

All three projects were outlined in MATC’s strategic facilities plan and were prioritized based on demand from employers in MATC’s district, Ramirez said. That area covers all of Dane and Columbia counties and parts or most of 10 adjoining counties in south-central Wisconsin.

The industries are expected to see double-digit increases between now and 2030. Education and health services, which includes dentistry, is projected to grow nearly 15% by end of the decade, according to a 2023 state Department of Workforce Development report. IT and construction are projected to grow by 22% and 11%, respectively.

Building efficiencies

Learning to build garden sheds and tiny homes indoors might sound counterintuitive in an industry where carpenters and framers work outdoors, rain or shine.

But Lucas White, associate dean for the School of Technologies and Trades, says it’s about classroom efficiency.

Contractors have the luxury of being strategic about how they schedule their work if inclement weather keeps workers off a job site. At MATC, the window for teaching students is fixed.

“By the time you get here in the fall and the time you leave in May, we only have nine months to make you the best carpenter possible,” White said. “So by having some of these learning activities indoors, it really is going to create efficiencies (and) hopefully get us deeper and further into our curriculum.”

The current shops aren’t large enough for indoor building. To properly work on a roof, a student needs a minimum of two stories, White said. And the warehouse-style building where many students learn a trade is only one story, so students construct tiny homes and garden sheds in adjoining parking lots.

The upgraded facility at Truax, which is still in the early phases, is also expected to improve safety as it creates more separation between students and the public. Even though MATC has barricaded off the construction area of the parking lots more than in previous years, students are still operating heavy machinery relatively close to the general public.

The building will also be easier to navigate and accommodate more class sections, White said.

It’s tight in the current building, with just enough space for two classrooms and two labs, and narrow hallways. There will be no shortage of square footage in the new facility, White said.

The current facility is “kind of landlocked,” he said, and the additional square footage in the new building will “allow us to serve the students better that we currently have, in addition to potentially offering evening cohorts or sections for the working adult.”

In one space

For years, hundreds of MATC’s IT students and faculty were crisscrossing the Truax campus daily as the department was divided among multiple sites.

Classes, faculty offices and lab spaces were distributed among the main Gateway building at Truax, the health sciences building across the street and some leased buildings on the north end of campus.

But now, the IT department occupies a brand-new wing on Gateway’s first floor and includes an expansive computer lab with both collaborative and quiet spaces, as well as classrooms with virtual learning tools and a data center on full display — rather than hidden in a back room like it would be at most companies. The Wolfpack Techies, who offer electronic device troubleshooting and repair, have their own front desk.

The improvements come as the IT department has seen enrollment rebound — and then some — since declines associated with the pandemic. The school expects about 900 students this fall as programs including cybersecurity, software development and data analytics grow.

“It’s not surprising, being that there’s cybersecurity incidents on the news every day,” co-department chair Nina Milbauer said. “The need for jobs and for people in that area is incredible.”

More jobs than students

There was a waitlist to get into the dental assistant and hygienist programs nearly 20 years ago when Marsha Tweedy, dean of MATC’s School of Health Sciences, first joined the college as a faculty member.

Tweedy said she’s never seen that waitlist fully disappear, but the school hit a “boiling point” a few years ago. Despite at least two job openings for every student who completes the program in the greater Madison area, future employees are stuck waiting their turn, Tweedy added.

“It was years that students would need to wait,” she said. “Our industry partners were very vocal about the needs in our district. And so as a result, we put pen to paper to plan what could we do to increase the seats for the dental hygiene program.”

The answer was adding two more operatory bays in the health sciences building, bringing the number up to 20. Partially funded with grants, the $100,000 addition will allow four more students to enroll in the two-year program each year.

Each operatory includes its own chair and tools both for cleanings and operations, a computer system and an X-ray machine.

“That might seem like not a big number, but that’s a decent increase knowing that students need their own dental operatory to provide care to patients,” Tweedy said. “It’s difficult to do a large amount of operatories at one time, so that was a good starting point for us.”

