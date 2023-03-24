Madison Area Technical College is searching for a new academic leader as Provost Turina Bakken plans to retire after a 25-year career with the school.
Bakken announced her retirement last August and plans to leave in June, MATC spokesperson Mel Charbonneau said. Bakken joined MATC, also known as Madison College, in 1998 as a marketing instructor and later became dean of the Business and Applied Arts School. She was named provost in 2016, succeeding Terry Webb after working as the vice provost of learner success.
The provost is a college’s chief academic officer and oversees all educational programs and faculty. At MATC, the provost is a member of the presidential cabinet, conducts long-term planning and serves as the college’s liaison to area nonprofits and organizations.
Bakken said working for MATC has been the honor of a lifetime.
“My small journey in the scope of the 112-year history here at a place I love will formally end on June 30, my 58th birthday,” she said. “Health and time are promised to no one and I’m excited about what comes next … both for me and my family, and for Madison College.”
MATC has already closed the job opening for the next provost and will be inviting three finalists to Madison for in-person forums with students and faculty over the next two weeks. MATC has not released the names of the finalists.
The role offers a salary range of $180,000 to $225,000 based on the finalist’s experience and education. Whoever is hired is anticipated to start in mid- to late May, according to the job description.
MATC is not the only Madison-area university looking for a new provost. UW-Madison is currently looking to replace Provost John Karl Scholz after he announced plans to become the president of the University of Oregon. Scholz initially announced his intention to step back to the economics faculty in November.
Fave 5: Reporter Kimberly Wethal shares her favorite stories of 2022
In the weeks before I joined the Wisconsin State Journal in September, I was told this: Remember that a higher education institution is like their own city. It has its own character and struggles, defined by the students who learn there and the faculty who teach them.
I have seen this over and over again, and it was particularly clear when I visited UW-Platteville at Richland a week after the University of Wisconsin System ordered degree-fulfilling classes to cease because of low enrollment. During my visit, I found many of the devastated students to be emotionally invested in their campus community — and committed to saving it.
It's why Richland Center grieving the loss of its once-vibrant campus is my top story of 2022.
UW-Madison has its own slate of issues. There, a growing population is pitted against on- and off-campus housing availability. I wrote about the tactics used to clear returning students out of the dorms to make room for freshmen, and the frenzy that ensued as students put their lives on hold to secure housing for next fall.
At Madison Area Technical College, a key issue is how to alleviate barriers their students face just to get into the classroom. Finding adequate child care is one of them — I wrote about the efforts to expand future access at the Goodman South Campus and its four rural campuses.
Much of my beat is hard news, but some of my favorite stories are features of students who make up the character of campus. I wrote about Kirstan Gimse, the student commencement speaker who's achieving her dream of being a scientist that she saw as unattainable.
I'm looking forward to diving deeper into the beat in 2023 and am so grateful for the support of State Journal subscribers that allows me to be one of the few reporters in the state dedicated solely to covering higher education.
After budget cuts and consolidations, the campus' enrollment is down 90% from 2014, and UW-Platteville was ordered to shutter the campus.
With record enrollment contributing to the housing crunch, UW-Madison lured students out of dorms by offering incentives to live elsewhere.
Management companies are seeing some of their housing in prime areas sell out three to four weeks faster than previous years.
A new Early Learning Center that opened in 2021 at MATC's Truax campus doubled capacity, and a facility at the Goodman South campus could be next.
UW-Madison doctorate student Kirstan Gimse found the courage to go back to school a decade ago from a chemistry professor she would wait on.