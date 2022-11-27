Madison College launches Africa initiative to bolster curriculum, international options

Madison Area Technical College is looking to Africa as an area of growth, both in curriculum and in international student enrollment.

Among the initiatives is the development of an African Studies certificate and creating partnerships with African educational institutions for academic exchange programs.

MATC, also known as Madison College, created a partnership with the Kenya-based Rift Valley Institute of Business Studies in October and plans to do the same with the University of Gambia later this month, MATC Associate Vice President of Intercultural Education Geoff Bradshaw said.

The African Studies certificate is still in development and could launch as early as next fall. That effort is being spearheaded by English professor Cherif Correa, with the assistance of UW-Madison's African Studies Department.

The partnership brings students closer to the culture and history of Africa. Last fall, students in Larry Hansen and Christine Cina's journalism and history classes interviewed notable Kenyans after a planned trip to the country was derailed by the pandemic. EDU Africa, an educational program provider, helped coordinate.

Hearing directly from some of those who had been involved in major historical events such as the Mau Mau uprising against the British colonialists in the 1950s, key to Kenya's independence, is something Cina said she never could have offered in her African history class.

"History is usually seen as a bunch of dates and dead people," she said. "History is really storytelling ... I tell stories when I lecture, but with this class, working with EDU Africa, (students) got to hear different stories from their Kenyan peers."

Bradshaw said the college has worked for nearly two decades to establish a global learning department, but students often don't get a chance to learn about Africa, home to a fifth of the world's population.

"When we seek to connect with African institutions, it is vital that we see that as a learning opportunity for ourselves as much as one for our African peers," Bradshaw said. "Particularly when working in Africa, one has to be aware of the long history in which Americans and Europeans have assumed they had all the answers or looked out only for their interests.

"So we are striving to approach this initiative with both humility and respect for fellow humanity, such that we can both learn from one another, and both partner institutions can mutually build collaboration."

Correa, who teaches an African literature class and is leading the initiative, was unavailable for an interview last week.

Developing new classes

A week before students in the college's World Issues Journalism class were required to put down deposits for the planned trip to Kenya in the summer of 2020, the pandemic hit.

The trip was canceled. But Hansen and Cina came up with a way to keep the spirit of the trip alive for the fall 2021 semester with a virtual class every other week. In addition to people of cultural significance, students connected with Kenyan college students, Hansen said.

One thing stood out to the Kenyan students in the video calls, Hansen said.

"In Africa, they don't allow dogs into the house ... and they couldn't believe that we allowed dogs in," he said.

Hansen is hopeful the class will return next fall.

Hansen and Cina's classes will be a part of the African Studies certificate currently under development, as will Correa's literature class. Other classes being targeted for development include political science and anthropology, Cina said.

The African Studies certificate is a culmination of nearly two decades of working in partnership with UW-Madison, which has access to federal resources to develop such a curriculum as a designated research institution, UW-Madison African Studies Program Associate Director Aleia McCord said.

As MATC develops its certificate requirements, it'll be essential for classes not to be isolated in one department, McCord said; rather, faculty should integrate African concepts across campus departments.

"When we silo a discipline, we label it as being 'other' and another subject of study," McCord said. "One of the things we try to do in African Studies is to disrupt these simplistic, two-dimensional narratives of the continent and provide a more rich understanding of this place. We are really committed to an interdisciplinary education as, of course, the world's most pressing global challenges require an interdisciplinary lens that can't be solved by a single discipline."

Growing international ties

There are opportunities beyond just collaboration, Bradshaw said.

About 70% of sub-Saharan Africa's population is under the age of 30, making the potential for new international students compelling, Bradshaw said. The demand for education on the continent is high, and students could benefit from a U.S.-based education that provides real-world skills, he added.

As Africa's economy grows, there's a desire for more highly skilled workers. But universities there aren't keeping up -- less than 10% of traditionally college-age people are enrolled in a post-secondary program.

There are also not enough universities to meet demand. In the most populous countries where two-thirds of Africa's population, there are 740 universities. The United States has 5,300 institutions for half as many people.

It's through the partnerships with African institutions that MATC could reach those students, Bradshaw said.

"When we think about international student recruitment, there is a large market of students who cannot all be served by local African institutions and want to come to the USA for an education," Bradshaw said.