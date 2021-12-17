Madison College graduates celebrate in person for first time since 2019

Taylor Manning describes March 2020 as the moment when “everything got thrown up in the air.”
COVID-19 arrived. The restaurant where she worked closed its doors. Her classes at Madison Area Technical College moved online. The day care where she sent her daughter shut down.
Manning, 28, didn’t drop out of MATC. She knew if she did, she’d likely not come back. Her persistence was rewarded on Thursday night when she walked across the stage at the Alliant Energy Center for her associate degree in accounting and finance.
Commencement is always a special event but especially at community colleges where graduation is hardly a foregone conclusion. And especially during a pandemic, which most affected the working-class, first-generation and nonwhite student populations that MATC enrolls.
It was two years ago this month when MATC, also known as Madison College, last celebrated with students in person. While UW-Madison and Edgewood College brought back in-person commencement last spring, Madison College played it safer with an online ceremony.
Tim Casper, executive vice president of student affairs and institutional effectiveness, said the college didn’t feel comfortable forecasting if COVID-19 vaccination rates would be high enough to safely host an indoor ceremony just a few weeks after the shots became widely available.
Even at Thursday’s ceremony, where nearly 1,000 students earned degrees, precautions were in place. Masks were a must. Graduates sat with one seat between each other. And gone from the program was the traditional handshake with MATC President Jack Daniels and district board members.
About 300 students participated in the ceremony, a quarter of whom graduated sometime during the pandemic and came back for the in-person, tassel-turning experience of graduation.
Scott Olson, 50, was one of them. He earned an associate accounting degree back in May 2020, an achievement that came after a career of truck driving and working in a factory.
The first in his family to go to college, Olson watched an “uneventful” online ceremony last year with his parents, who he said were disappointed by the slideshow showing just 10 seconds of their son in the spotlight. The family on Thursday tuned into the livestreamed ceremony from western Wisconsin.
Students arrived at the Alliant Center early and excited. Staff welcomed them in with wide smiles and “Congratulations!” A table of essentials — static-guard, safety pins and sanitizer — was available to address potential calamities.
Signs directed Angel Boykin, 47, downstairs to the Coliseum floor for graduate check-in. She could hardly believe she made it here, remembering too many times over the past 22 months when she wanted to give up.
Boykin was propelled back to school for her nursing assistant certificate after losing her job at a mall movie theater shortly after COVID-19 hit. A $1,500 emergency aid grant from MATC, which received COVID-19 relief money from the federal government, helped Boykin pay her rent and groceries.
Elizabeth Kommes, 44, was also in a state of awe. She started college in 1997.
“I lost my way a little bit,” she said about her academic journey.
Faith put her on the right path, Kommes said as she slipped on her blue graduation gown, and she’s been clean since 2017. She hopes to become a drug and alcohol abuse counselor, helping others who, like her, struggled with addiction.
As Dulce Valadez, 21, of Beaver Dam, looked around at her classmates waiting to line up and process in, it struck her that she didn’t recognize too many of them. She was just one semester into her criminal justice studies program when the pandemic hit.
“It feels a little lonely tonight because you don’t know them that well,” she said. “But I’m so happy it’s in person.”
Valadez will transfer to UW-Platteville next semester with plans to become a police detective.
At 6:30 p.m., students settled into their seats. Enthusiastic family and friends yelled out to them from the stands above. Graduates beamed back, some waving wildly.
Daniels delivered a speech focused on the theme of hope, quoting Nobel Peace Prize recipient Desmond Tutu.
“Hope is being able to see that there’s a light despite all of the darkness,” Daniels said. “That is what you have done.”
Ayele Dossavi, 42, never stopped seeing the light. The student speaker of the ceremony, she told the crowd how she arrived in Madison a decade ago. She’d previously worked as a midwife in Togo and was told by her husband that her degree and nursing experience in the West African country would easily allow her to secure a similar job in the States.
Dossavi’s hopes were dashed when she learned of all of the schooling that lay ahead. She landed a housekeeping job at the Marriott Hotel in Middleton to bring in some money while she learned English.
By 2014, Dossavi had problems with her husband. She called the domestic abuse hotline, got a divorce and spent the next year living with her two children in a shelter at the Downtown YWCA.
Her resolve to be a nurse never wavered, she said, even after the pandemic hit. The single mom scheduled her life “to the minute” in order to juggle her full-time studies, her part-time job and her children’s online schooling.
Dossavi will take her licensing exam next month and has a job application in at UnityPoint Health-Meriter Hospital.
Reflecting on the life she had imagined for herself in 2011, the one that appeared on the verge of collapse shortly after she got here and the one that awaits her next year, Dossavi offered the crowd a piece of advice.
“Never think that your dreams are bigger than your ability to reach them.”
