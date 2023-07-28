Madison Area Technical College is changing its beauty school program to help students gain on-the-job experience at area salons and spas, and help solve workforce challenges that have plagued the local beauty industry since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aspiring makeup artists, hairstylists and nail technicians learn their skills at Madison College’s Trustyle Salon, which is open to the public three days a week and is located at the Truax campus at 1701 Wright Street.

But starting in spring 2024, Trustyle will reduce its hours to about one day a week to launch its pilot beauty school externship program, which will pair students with area salons and spas to help fulfill some of the training hours required by state law to get licensed, said MATC beauty school program director Vicky McNally.

An externship differs slightly from an internship in that externs will typically job shadow and observe a professional mentor, gaining on-the-job experience, while interns perform professional duties for an employer who hires them.

McNally hopes to have the program partner with more than 50 salons and spas across Dane County. She said conversations about the externships started as early as December 2022, when she and her staff observed students were learning at a faster pace with a hybrid online and in-person approach.

The program’s waitlist has 250 prospective students and has some area salons excited.

“I think it will be a great opportunity to get new hires,” said Jill Mion, owner of and hairstylist at Temptd Salon & Spa, at 6316 Monona Drive, which plans to be a partner in MATC’s pilot program. “We will get them early in their career.”

Mion is also a part-time instructor for Madison College’s beauty school program. She said Temptd has eight full-time hairstylists, many of whom have been at the salon for nearly a decade. Mion wants to hire at least three or four more, but recruiting new talent has been a challenge. She has tried reaching recruits on social media and going to job events at Madison College to hire more employees, but to no avail.

“It’s hard to stay competitive with other salons in the area that can pay more,” she said, adding that Temptd Salon is planning to increase its prices in order to eventually pay its staff higher wages.

Another eventual externship partner, Lotus Salon, with locations in Sun Prairie and Stoughton, said it is thrilled to be part of the pilot program.

“We have experienced workforce shortages just like most industries,” said Lotus owner Bree McLain. “In my experience, the transition from school to the salon world can be very difficult and stressful for graduating students. Allowing them to incorporate some of their school time at a salon will help bridge the gap between the two.”

Externship structure

McNally said the externship is expected to last three semesters. It will also offer a curriculum that is more inclusive of all hair types, particularly textured and curly hair, she said.

The program will also require fewer college credits, 40 down from 46, said Bryan Woodhouse, Madison College vice president of industry and regional affairs. That will save students about $1,500 in tuition costs, he said. The total program cost right now, according to Madison College’s website, is $6,634.

Students will still be eligible to receive financial aid, whether from grants, loans or scholarships, McNally said.

The first semester will have students learning about aspects of beauty theory and doing hands-on lab work, where they will be responsible for bringing in models on which to perform services such as hairstyling, coloring and makeup applications. The second semester would be more advanced than the first, McNally said.

Students would begin their externships in the third semester, she said.

The students “will get real world experience,” Woodhouse said. “Salons are really hurting for people right now.”

Photos: Art Fair on the Square