The current show in the gallery at Madison Area Technical College features the work of a longtime Madison graphic artist and illustrator. But it’s also a love story.

“Designs Are Things That Dreams Are Made Of” is an exhibit of meticulously designed works by Ellen Marie Dudley, who spent a career crafting scientifically accurate drawings for physics, biology and botany textbooks as well as classy fashion illustrations commissioned by Madison department stores.

“She taught me so much about art, about creativity,” said Terry Straavaldsen, her partner of 31 years, who helped to sort through thousands of drawings at their Waterloo home to feature in the exhibit.

Since it opened in March, Straavaldsen has stopped in with an armful of fresh flowers every few days to put at the gallery entrance. He often lingers to take in the show with its 50 framed prints.

“We lived our dream!” he wrote in the gallery guestbook during a reception for the show that drew some 100 visitors. “Designed for each other! Love, Terry.”

Dudley died Feb. 22, 2022, at age 74, 20 days after she was diagnosed with cancer. Her death left her friends — and especially Straavaldsen — in shock.

“I have never met anyone more talented and with more love and empathy for others than Ellen, and she had the perfect partner in Terry,” a friend posted online after Dudley’s death. “He made her star shine even brighter.”

Through her life, Dudley shared many milestones with Madison. She was a member of the first graduating class of La Follette High School, in 1965. She went to Woodstock. As a technical scientific illustrator at UW-Madison in the early 1970s, she pulled her art supplies from the rubble after the bombing of Sterling Hall.

Dudley earned an associate’s degree in commercial art at MATC, also known as Madison College, in 1967 and would later establish a scholarship there. She worked at UW-Madison for 33 years, and her freelance work appeared throughout the city. The logo she designed for Group Health Cooperative is still in use. She even helped design the cabin that she and Straavaldsen built on Black Oak Lake in 2009.

“Designs Are Things That Dreams Are Made Of” includes dozens of fashion illustrations in charcoal that Dudley drew for ads that ran in the Wisconsin State Journal and The Capital Times for decades. With clothing retailers such as The Hub, Woldenberg's and Yost-Kessenich’s as clients, Dudley would pick up outfits at the stores and take them back home, where she’d sketch them with a live model.

“Back then, the main qualifications for a commercial fashion artist were skills in freehand drawing and the ability to create an image so evocative that readers would aspire to own them,” exhibit co-curator Barbara Westfall wrote in an article about Dudley, her good friend and mentor.

“Eventually, the popularity of photography in advertising replaced hand-drawn illustration. By the late 1980s, fashion illustration came to an end. This unique era of cultural production that lasted over a century justifiably earns its place in art history worldwide.”

Westfall selected items for the show along with Straavaldsen, including distinctive outfits worn by Dudley herself. In one, a sparkly black skirt is paired with a bright lime green leather jacket and boots, with pop-art-inspired sunglasses in neon green and pink.

“Ellen was known for her style. She was always dressed to the nines,” Westfall said. “She loved fashion and was such a renaissance woman,” yet “was so humble and kind, with so much dignity and grace.”

After the exhibit closes Thursday, many of Dudley’s fashion drawings will head to the second floor of the MATC art department to hang on the walls of the newly created Ellen Dudley Art Lounge. Digital prints of her work will go to the Wisconsin Historical Society.

Straavaldsen, who spent his career in construction but learned to paint at Dudley’s urging, has founded a second scholarship in Dudley’s name in the Department of Design Studies at the UW-Madison School of Human Ecology. For the week of her birthday last October, he collaborated with the MATC culinary arts program and ordered 1,044 cupcakes from student bakers.

Day after day, the cupcakes were set out and offered free to anyone who wanted one. Straavaldsen made a display of balloons and posters with photos of Dudley, who always ate cake for breakfast on her birthday, saying “Life’s too short. Let’s eat cake first,” he recalled.

“With her modesty, I don’t know what she’d think about all this,” he said. “But it was really special to let all these people know about and celebrate Ellen.”

