Ousmane Kabre can never meaningfully pay back the woman in his native Burkina Faso who invested in his education as a teenager.

Kabre is instead opting to pay it forward by opening doors to higher education for other African students. A new partnership between Kabre's education technology company, Yam Education (which translates to "intelligence" in his local language) and his alma mater, Madison Area Technical College (MATC), will allow students to take six of its business and entrepreneurship courses on Yam Education software.

As part of the licensing agreement, students can download MATC's curriculum from six business classes, such as Small Business Development and Marketing Principles, through Yam Education software. It'll be accessible in locations with little to no internet bandwidth and students can complete coursework on their phone through an app, as many young people lack access to a desktop or laptop computer, Kabre said.

Students can enroll in the program online. Still in its pilot phase, Kabre said the marketing effort will include sending recruiters to high schools in Burkina Faso and advertising through social media.

Bringing higher education to people's fingertips releases the pressure valve for students, as there are more seeking out higher education in parts of Africa than there are university resources to accommodate them. In lecture halls of 3,000, students can be seen camping out overnight to get as close as they can to the one professor with a microphone, Kabre said. With the COVID-19 pandemic requiring a pivot to online education, Kabre saw a better way to learn.

"In Africa, for example, our people were using WhatsApp to study — that's not the way to study, WhatsApp is a platform for communication," Kabre said. "We can do better, and in fact, we can do even something much bigger that can really cover more areas, and also partner with institutions to have good content."

For MATC, its partnership with Kabre fits neatly into one of its established initiatives. As part of its Africa Initiative, MATC sees the continent as an area of growth, both in terms of curriculum and international student enrollment. About 70% of sub-Saharan Africa's population is under the age of 30, but there's a skilled labor gap — less than 10% of traditionally college-age people there are enrolled in a post-secondary program and there are not enough universities to meet demand.

MATC signed partnerships with Kenya-based Rift Valley Institute of Business studies and the University of Gambia last fall and is collaborating with UW-Madison to craft an African Studies certificate that could launch as early as this fall.

"The discussion we've had over the past few months (is) how can we assist those countries here in Africa to see some of the educational programs that we have?" MATC President Jack Daniels said. "It also fits within our mission of providing training, and we've done a great job here in the state of Wisconsin in terms of providing the types of skill-based training folks need for jobs."

Bringing education home

Kabre was an entrepreneur at the age of 12.

Awake each morning at 4 a.m., he spent years delivering bread from a local bakery to homes as a means to support his family. After finishing high school, Kabre went to ask six of the families on his delivery route for financial assistance in furthering his education. Five said no.

But one said yes. She cited Kabre's years of bringing bread to her door and seeing his dedication to his dreams.

That education Kabre so desired wasn't necessarily attainable in Burkina Faso. Kabre came to Wisconsin in 2010 after deciding he wanted to go to UW-Madison's business school. With limited research abilities, he'd seen it listed as one of the top 20 business schools in the world and became enamored with Wisconsin Red.

Kabre's initial research failed to warn him how cold it gets in Wisconsin, he joked. But he honed his English before graduating from MATC in 2013 and advancing to UW-Madison where he got both bachelor and master's degrees in accounting. Kabre has since founded nonprofit Leading Change – Africa that empowers students by providing them with scholarships so they can study at U.S. universities and implement their knowledge in their native countries.

But the reality is, it's not feasible for all African students who want a better education to get it in the U.S., Kabre said. The next step is bringing the education to them, so students can obtain degrees without having to leave home and navigate sometimes complicated immigration processes.

There's an interest in keeping education local as the Burkina Faso is in need of more jobs, and subsequently, more workers. The West African county is rated as one of the poorest in the world and 40% of its population lives in poverty.

"They are giving us the opportunity to reach more people who didn't have a chance to go to the school as I did. So it means a lot because it's a dream coming true," Kabre said. "I'm only one person that you're hearing my story, but my story is not that unique. We have more students in the world who have even greater stories to tell, but they didn't have a chance to go to MATC."

Future iterations

There's room for the partnership to grow beyond business classes.

Areas of interest include sustainability and agriculture, but "pretty much everything is on the table," MATC Vice President of Corporate and Regional Affairs Bryan Woodhouse said. The challenge would be making sure some industries, such as cybersecurity, are kept up to date so students using YAM software aren't learning outdated information last taught at Madison College three semesters ago.

This could also serve as a entryway into other MATC degrees, Woodhouse said, as the digital certificate students would earn upon completion would reflect an entire semester's worth of courses as being done. And while time differences might be a challenge — Burkina Faso is six hours ahead — those students could choose to continue with a full-fledged online degree program, Woodhouse said.

"It's really a starting point for us," he said. "(Kabre) is all about helping young people start their own businesses. So it made a lot of sense to start with a small business program, or at least a set of courses, but then also provide a pathway into Madison College."