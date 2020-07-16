Madison Area Technical College's plan for fall: 70% online, health app to come to campus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nearly three-fourths of classes at Madison Area Technical College will be delivered completely online this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic, President Jack Daniels announced Wednesday.

To accommodate the many programs teaching hands-on skills, 23% of classes will be a mix of online and in-person instruction. Just 7% of classes, mostly in the construction, advanced manufacturing, transportation and other technical fields, will be offered fully face to face.

And like UW-Madison and several other institutions across the state, MATC plans to end face-to-face courses by Thanksgiving and move all instruction entirely online in the last few weeks of the semester.

Of course, flexibility is key in the pandemic era. MATC, also known as Madison College, is prepared to pivot to completely online instruction earlier in the semester if COVID-19 cases continue to surge.

What level of infection would warrant making that call? Daniels said there is no specific threshold and it would depend on the overall health of the community and guidance from local health officials.

“Health and safety is obviously our top priority,” he said in an interview.