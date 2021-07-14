Madison Area Technical College working with developer to restart Downtown hotel project

Construction of a hotel at the former home of Madison Area Technical College's Downtown campus stopped in the spring of 2020 and it's unclear when work will resume.
Officials at MATC, also known as Madison College, are working with the developer to understand how it plans to move the hotel forward and under what timeline. MATC chief financial officer Mark Thomas said the company hasn't indicated it will pull out of the project.
Madison College owns the 211 N. Carroll St. site a block from Capitol Square that Drury Southwest, a Missouri-based hotel company, is renting to redevelop into a roughly 200-room hotel. The ground lease began in 2020 and requires payment on July 1 of each year.
Drury Southwest paid its $700,000 rent last year, Thomas said, but is delinquent so far on this year's $700,000 payment. Madison College hasn't earmarked money from the lease for any specific expense, such as student scholarships or staff salaries.
"The college is working with Drury to understand what, if any, future revenue impacts there may be and will adjust its budget accordingly," he said.
Herbert Wedemeier, senior vice president and general counsel for Drury, said last week that he'd prefer not to comment at this time.
There wasn't a precise date on which construction halted, Thomas said, but little activity has taken place on the site since spring 2020.
Drury was one of 11 developers that sent MATC its qualifications for doing the redevelopment project in 2016. Drury wasn't selected as a finalist, but teamed up with Hovde Properties of Madison to submit the winning proposal. Under the joint proposal, Hovde and Drury were proposing payments starting at $750,000 per year that would rise to $4.5 million annually by the end of the 98-year lease.
But Hovde dropped out of the project, citing concerns over the land lease agreement. Then-president Michael Slavish said the company "just didn't have a confidence level moving forward."
Drury continued the project on its own, saying in 2018 that it hoped to wrap up work by spring 2021.
Then COVID-19 hit.
Madison College's lease with Drury cites a number of extenuating circumstances — including a pandemic — that may prevent the company from honoring the terms of its lease. In that case, the tenant has a few options, including using "reasonable effort" to uphold its obligations or limit damages to MATC.
Madison College closed its Downtown campus in spring 2019 in advance of opening its Goodman South campus at South Park Street and Badger Road.