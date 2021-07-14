Madison Area Technical College working with developer to restart Downtown hotel project

Construction of a hotel at the former home of Madison Area Technical College's Downtown campus stopped in the spring of 2020 and it's unclear when work will resume.

Officials at MATC, also known as Madison College, are working with the developer to understand how it plans to move the hotel forward and under what timeline. MATC chief financial officer Mark Thomas said the company hasn't indicated it will pull out of the project.

Madison College owns the 211 N. Carroll St. site a block from Capitol Square that Drury Southwest, a Missouri-based hotel company, is renting to redevelop into a roughly 200-room hotel. The ground lease began in 2020 and requires payment on July 1 of each year.

Drury Southwest paid its $700,000 rent last year, Thomas said, but is delinquent so far on this year's $700,000 payment. Madison College hasn't earmarked money from the lease for any specific expense, such as student scholarships or staff salaries.

"The college is working with Drury to understand what, if any, future revenue impacts there may be and will adjust its budget accordingly," he said.

Herbert Wedemeier, senior vice president and general counsel for Drury, said last week that he'd prefer not to comment at this time.