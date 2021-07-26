Madison Area Technical College will pay off outstanding school bills for 4,500 students

"We were having a conversation about how we can use the institutional funds to best support students," he said. "This provides an opportunity for them to have a reset."

Community and technical colleges serve a large number of students of color and those from low-income families who often juggle jobs and families, and even in normal times struggle to make ends meet. Since the pandemic hit, many have lost work, loved ones or their homes. So it's no surprise that these colleges suffered the steepest enrollment losses over the past school year.

A helping hand

To be eligible for the debt relief, students must have been enrolled at MATC, also known as Madison College, at some point between the spring 2020 and spring 2021 semesters. They also had to have an outstanding balance on their account, which can come from an unpaid tuition bill, technology fee, parking ticket or other fine. All students who met the criteria qualified for relief, regardless of income.

The most money forgiven for an individual student was $6,830, Alford said, with the average coming out to about $900.