Madison Area Technical College offers free week of classes to encourage students to enroll

Students have long had the option to drop a class and receive a tuition refund. But how much money they got back depended on how far along they were in the semester, with a 100% refund available when students dropped a class at least one day before the course started.

The "College Try" program extends the 100% tuition refund deadline to seven days after a class's start date. It's open to new students and those returning to their studies after taking time off.

"We're really, from so many different angles, trying to figure out what can we do to nudge prospective students who may be hesitating," Bakken said. "Maybe they had a not very good senior year (of high school) and they're just not sure. They're inclined to head in our direction but they need a little nudge."

Another nudge is coming from current students who in recent months have started taking over Madison College's TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram accounts to share their own experiences with online learning and college life during COVID-19.

"We have really used those platforms because that's where we know students are," Uttech said.