Madison Area Technical College, Edgewood College reinstate mask mandates

Madison Area Technical College and Edgewood College on Thursday reinstated mask mandates for students, staff and visitors who are inside campus buildings.

Both colleges said the face covering requirement will remain in place until further notice and cited increased community transmission rates as their reason to return to the mask requirement.

Officials at MATC, also known as Madison College, encouraged vaccination as the best way for the campus community to protect itself. Free vaccination clinics will be held during the "WolfPack Welcome" orientation at two of the college's campuses:

Truax: Aug. 23 from 5-8:30 p.m. and Aug. 24 from 1-4:30 p.m.

Goodman South: Aug. 19 from 5-8 p.m.

Edgewood College also encouraged its campus community to get vaccinated and will require everyone to verify their vaccination status with the college. The college remains committed to in-person classes, which start Aug. 18.

The mask mandate for UW-Madison, which was announced on Tuesday, also took effect Thursday.

