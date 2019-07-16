A longtime local liaison between public, private and community organizations has been selected as the new director of community relations at UW-Madison.
Brenda Gonzalez, the current diversity manager at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care, will begin her new job Aug. 5, taking over for Leslie Orrantia, who became deputy mayor of Madison.
"I look forward to being a part of ensuring that the university is creating opportunities for all members of our community and their families, and thinking strategically about future students, to be able to engage them successfully over the long term, so they flourish in our city and state," Gonzalez said in a release from the university.
She will serve as a primary point of contact with local community and non-profit organizations, and will be responsible for developing strategies to ensure the university is engaged with these organizations and the broader community.
"We are excited to have Brenda join us in this role," said Ben Miller, assistant vice chancellor for government and corporate affairs.
"Her experience and passion for creating lasting and meaningful connections throughout Madison will help us to continue strengthening our already impactful partnerships between the campus and community," Miller said.
Gonzalez has a bachelor's degree in social psychology from Universidad Autonoma Metropolitana Xochimilco in Mexico City, and has taken graduate courses at Edgewood College and UW-Madison.