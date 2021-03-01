'Long overdue': UW-Madison professors urge UW Foundation to divest from fossil fuel companies

Jonathan Patz, director of the university's Global Health Institute, which studies the environmental health effects of climate change, acknowledged during the meeting that professors cannot force the foundation to take action but called the resolution "long overdue."

"This is both showing leadership and important symbolism but also practicality," he said. "We’re not asking to flip a switch. We cannot put immediate demands on the UW Foundation. I would just say knowing what we know of the science, of the social movement and the timing, this is one of these ‘if not now, then when?’ and I just think it’s incredibly important."

UW Foundation representatives who attended the meeting didn't speak for or against the resolution. A statement provided in advance of the meeting by the foundation's CEO, Mike Knetter, noted that donors generally expect the highest possible return on their funds to maximize the value of their investment.