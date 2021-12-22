Limited COVID-19 testing scrambles holiday plans for some UW-Madison students

"Despite the shortage, we still believe that it’s important for us to convey updates as recommended by public health experts to our community so they can take steps, here or in their home communities, to safely enjoy holiday gatherings," Lucas said. "We have advised campus to seek community-based tests and rapid tests as possible solutions, but we recognize these options have become scarce as the general public seeks them as well."

UW-Madison senior Kiera Sundeen turned to an at-home rapid antigen test when she couldn't get one on campus. When the result came back positive for COVID-19, she canceled her flight to visit family in Arizona over break.

"I don't want to risk my grandma's health," she said.

Hoping to get confirmation from a PCR test, which is more reliable, Sundeen tried several Walgreens and CVS pharmacies in the area, along with the South Park Street clinic that is run by the Center for Covid Control. Her friend, another UW-Madison student who accompanied her to the clinic, also tried to get tested because she had been notified of potential COVID-19 exposure and needed to know if she should reschedule a final exam.