Left out: How the federal COVID-19 formula hurt some of Wisconsin’s most vulnerable college students

“It’s a huge barrier,” she said. “CARES or no CARES, we want people to fill out the FAFSA. This is a particularly glaring example of how harmful it can be not to.”

Madison College has so far distributed $2.4 million of its $2.75 million in emergency grants to 3,128 students, officials said.

One of those went to Samuel Anderson, who started the one-year welding program this fall while continuing to work full-time for a Middleton landscaping company. He said he received $800 — a little over a month’s worth of rent.

Had Anderson not received the additional support, he said his finances would have been “tight” to make it through the semester while still being able to pay all of his bills.

“It’s definitely helpful,” he said of the money he received.

Madison College has gone to great lengths to help students through the tumult of 2020. It distributed some of its own emergency funds from the college’s foundation to students who were ineligible for CARES grants. It transitioned its campus food pantry to operate drive-through style. It loaned out hundreds of laptops and WiFi hotspots to students facing technological hardship.