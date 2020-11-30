Lawsuit against precollege summer program at UW-Madison dismissed

The participant’s mother asked UW-Madison Police to investigate her daughter’s complaint of sexual assault, records show. The Dane County District Attorney’s Office went on to charge the girl with fourth-degree sexual assault, which is defined as sexual contact without consent, such as groping. The university removed the girl from the PEOPLE program entirely after learning of the charges.

In the academic year after the 2018 incidents, the grades of the participant who filed the complaint slipped below the grade point average required to remain in the program. She said she endured continued anxiety attacks and started seeing a therapist after being dropped from the program.

Though the judge found the accused girl’s misconduct was severe enough to trigger liability to UW-Madison under Title IX, he wrote that “no reasonable jury could find (the university) was deliberately indifferent” to the misconduct.

For example, a university employee explained to the girl during the first summer that her behavior made another participant uncomfortable and warned of “severe consequences” if the behavior continued. Another staffer assigned the girl and the participant to different mentors the next summer.