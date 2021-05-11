Lawrence University will require COVID-19 vaccine for students, likely the first in Wisconsin

UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank at last week's Faculty Senate meeting also indicated it could be a possibility because living in residence halls is a voluntary choice. But imposing such a requirement campus-wide is unlikely.

"The politics of this state makes that very difficult," Blank said, adding that individuals who skip the shot will likely be required to regularly test for COVID-19.

UW-Madison spokesperson John Lucas said on Tuesday that he had no information to share about the status of the discussion around a potential vaccine mandate for students living in dorms.

System spokesperson Mark Pitsch said on Tuesday there's been no change to Thompson's position encouraging but not requiring students get vaccinated.

Other Wisconsin schools

Only a small slice of the roughly 6,000 colleges and universities plan to impose vaccination requirements, according to a running tally by The Chronicle of Higher Education.