Last winter's deep freeze shut down most of UW-Madison, flooded academic floors and led to a long list of maintenance requests.
It also caused an estimated $4.9 million in damage to 28 university buildings.
The financial estimate provided by UW-Madison officials Monday is the first reported figure since a "polar vortex" plunged the Madison area to temperatures as low as 26 degrees below zero in the last week of January.
The bitter cold, followed over that weekend by temperatures in the 40s, wreaked havoc on the university's pipes and water lines, causing many to burst.
University spokesman John Lucas said the estimate was a "near-final" total that could rise because officials are still receiving invoices.
UW-Madison is self-insured through the state Department of Administration and received reimbursement for some of the $4.9 million in claims. He said the university expects payment for the vast majority of the work.
Large insurance claims can take more than a year to completely close with all parties, Lucas said.
Other flooding-related problems in campus buildings included, among others, a roof leak in Grainger Hall, humidifier failure in 333 East Campus Mall and plugged radiator in King Hall.
All together, UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank described the flooding event as "unprecedented."
Vilas Hall and the Chemistry Building suffered the most severe damage, closing both buildings in the immediate aftermath and forcing administrators to relocate more than 150 course sections.
Most employees in the chemistry department moved back to their building gradually throughout the semester. In late May, after the semester concluded, faculty and staff in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication were cleared to return to their Vilas Hall offices.