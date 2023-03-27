The final piece of a decade-long revival of UW-Madison’s recreation facilities is slated to start this year with a $10 million reconstruction of its Near East Playfields.
The project will convert the Near East Playfields, which sit just south of Dejope Residence Hall and to the east of the new Bakke Center, at Observatory and Elm drives. It’ll go from natural grass to synthetic turf with stormwater management features tucked underneath, with upgraded LED lighting and scoreboards, and a slender building with bathrooms and a training room.
It’s expected to reduce the frequency of canceling games for about 200 intramural and club sports teams, said Sadat Khan, senior associate director of facility planning and operations for the Recreation and Wellbeing department.
The Near West Playfields, west of Bakke, were transitioned to turf in 2017. Since then, Recreation and Wellbeing canceled 40% fewer games, Khan said.
“The (Near East) field is currently natural grass, which can be difficult to manage and maintain in Wisconsin climates. Often, programs or games can be canceled for days if there is a significant weather event including snow or rain,” he said. “With the amount of use the fields get, the conditions can become poor quickly in the fall semester after an entire summer of revitalizing the fields.”
The construction project offers the benefits of longer seasons and safer play, Khan said. The switch to turf, which doesn’t freeze like grass does in the colder months, will allow games later in the fall and earlier in the spring. Lighting for the fields is inadequate currently.
Construction is expected to start this fall with an opening slated for spring 2025.
The four-part master plan was developed after students first asked for revived recreational facilities in 2012.
The Near West Playfields were first to get a facelift, with lines painted for sports including flag football, baseball and softball; the Nicholas Recreation Center, also referred to as The Nick, opened in 2020 with basketball courts, an indoor track and pools.
Bakke, which replaces the 1963 Natatorium, is slated to open in late April. Recreation and Wellbeing will concurrently hand off the Shell, adjacent to Camp Randall, back to UW Athletics, which plans to demolish the Shell for a $300 million indoor football practice facility.
The Near East Playfields will feature an NCAA-regulation soccer field overlaid with four smaller pitches. While soccer games are played there now, the grading of the natural grass and inadequate drainage can make for an unsatisfactory playing experience , Khan said.
A planned concrete chamber for stormwater on the southern side of the Near East Playfields will whisk away water not just from the playfields, but from the larger Lakeshore neighborhood spanning 32 acres, said Aaron Williams, interim director of campus planning and landscape architecture for the Facilities Planning and Management department. A lining underneath the turf and curbs lining the field will limit the amount of infill, made of small recycled rubber pieces, entering the water system, Williams added.
Fave 5: Reporter Kimberly Wethal shares her favorite stories of 2022
In the weeks before I joined the Wisconsin State Journal in September, I was told this: Remember that a higher education institution is like their own city. It has its own character and struggles, defined by the students who learn there and the faculty who teach them.
I have seen this over and over again, and it was particularly clear when I visited UW-Platteville at Richland a week after the University of Wisconsin System ordered degree-fulfilling classes to cease because of low enrollment. During my visit, I found many of the devastated students to be emotionally invested in their campus community — and committed to saving it.
It's why Richland Center grieving the loss of its once-vibrant campus is my top story of 2022.
UW-Madison has its own slate of issues. There, a growing population is pitted against on- and off-campus housing availability. I wrote about the tactics used to clear returning students out of the dorms to make room for freshmen, and the frenzy that ensued as students put their lives on hold to secure housing for next fall.
At Madison Area Technical College, a key issue is how to alleviate barriers their students face just to get into the classroom. Finding adequate child care is one of them — I wrote about the efforts to expand future access at the Goodman South Campus and its four rural campuses.
Much of my beat is hard news, but some of my favorite stories are features of students who make up the character of campus. I wrote about Kirstan Gimse, the student commencement speaker who's achieving her dream of being a scientist that she saw as unattainable.
I'm looking forward to diving deeper into the beat in 2023 and am so grateful for the support of State Journal subscribers that allows me to be one of the few reporters in the state dedicated solely to covering higher education.
After budget cuts and consolidations, the campus' enrollment is down 90% from 2014, and UW-Platteville was ordered to shutter the campus.
With record enrollment contributing to the housing crunch, UW-Madison lured students out of dorms by offering incentives to live elsewhere.
Management companies are seeing some of their housing in prime areas sell out three to four weeks faster than previous years.
A new Early Learning Center that opened in 2021 at MATC's Truax campus doubled capacity, and a facility at the Goodman South campus could be next.
UW-Madison doctorate student Kirstan Gimse found the courage to go back to school a decade ago from a chemistry professor she would wait on.