Know Your Madisonian: UW-Madison professor is teacher, actress, director, model, author

How did you return to your education?

In 1971, neighbors encouraged me to try this adult ed program. I think my youngest child might’ve been about 6 at the time and I was in my 20s. There was so much negative stuff going against me at that time. Everybody’s saying, “Well she’s never going to make it. She’s single. She keeps having these babies, she’s going to be on welfare and just be a burden to society and her children will be in this vicious cycle of poverty.” And it was like, no, I’m going to beat these odds. That was the start of it. The counselors who worked at the GED school helped set up the appointment with the counselors at Wayne State University to get me enrolled because I knew nothing about how to get into college.

How did you land here in Madison?

I was an academic advisor for years at Wayne State and I was going to school part-time to get my master’s there. The books that I wanted, well, Wayne State had very few books on Africa, so I was getting them through interlibrary loan and most of them were from Madison. So that’s why I came and I did not know a soul. I knew nothing about Madison, Wisconsin, except this university and that it had a great library.

What was your first impression of Madison?