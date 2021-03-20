Know Your Madisonian: UW-Madison pharmacy student helps administer COVID-19 vaccines

About 17 years ago, Alex Peterson-Weber, who was about 6 at the time, moved to Madison from Boulder, Colorado.
After graduating from Memorial High School in 2015, Peterson-Weber, now 23, spent three years as an undergrad at UW-Madison before joining the university’s School of Pharmacy in 2018.
How did you become interested in a career in pharmacy?
As a junior, I ended up taking a really nice anatomy and physiology class that kind of sparked my interest in health sciences. From there I started looking at nursing, medical school programs, stuff like that as I was doing my college applications — just trying to get a road map of where I wanted to end up. I stumbled across pharmacy and it seemed to really fit nicely with what I wanted to do. Pharmacists have a high capacity to help people, and the application of knowledge that they have to do on a daily basis really appeals to me.
How did you become involved in the mobile vaccination clinics being launched by the state Department of Health Services and Wisconsin National Guard?
The School of Pharmacy was contacted by the state of Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force to help recruit student pharmacists to serve as volunteers in providing vaccinations to health care workers who do not have access to vaccines from their employer. Wisconsin Emergency Management and the Wisconsin National Guard will be organizing teams of student pharmacists and National Guard members to travel around the state providing vaccinations on an as-needed basis depending on vaccine supply and local demand for aid. However, my colleagues and I have been enlisted by the school to help provide immunizations in the surrounding community at pharmacies requesting assistance.
While you’re on standby to volunteer with a mobile clinic, I understand you volunteered to help with vaccinations at a local clinic in January?
I ended up signing up to help vaccinate at Fitchburg Family Pharmacy after a signup went out, and it’s been very difficult to sign up for more shifts because everyone is eager to do their part. When I was there, the clinic was a drive-up vaccination clinic so patients would basically pull up in front of the pharmacy and stay in their cars the whole time. There was a line of cars going around the corner and up the block when I was there.
We would run out to the cars, verify the patient’s personal information and screen them to make sure they don’t have any contraindications to the vaccine, verifying everything is going to be safe. Then we’d run inside and complete all the appropriate paperwork and documentation … we’d then prepare the vaccine itself by drawing it up from the vials. Once that was done we’d run back out and inject them in whichever arm they prefer and have them schedule their next dose three weeks later. Once that was taken care of, we’d just have them park nearby for about 15 minutes to make sure they didn’t experience an immune response to the vaccine, but that’s very rare.
I was there that one Friday afternoon for about three hours but I’ve been looking for more opportunities.
How has your coursework prepared you for this?
We’re absolutely primed and ready to go. In our second semester we take an immunization class, where we learn all about vaccines, vaccine immunizations and all the logistics behind it, and we actually get hands-on training on how to properly vaccinate patients. This fall we received supplemental vaccine training specifically for the COVID-19 vaccine so we can be doubly sure that everyone is well-prepared to provide the vaccines when we actually need to.
How has the ongoing pandemic impacted you on a professional/personal level?
I don’t think I ever really quite appreciated going to lecture in-person every day before the pandemic hit as much as I do now. Just having that structure each day really helps me a lot with my time management and productivity.
It’s been difficult with this vacuum all of a sudden and keeping yourself disciplined and still having that drive to keep on learning. It’s kind of ironic because situations like this are things that we would fantasize about when we were having a really difficult week in the past. I do think remote learning has prepared us pretty well to partake in telehealth and telemedicine, which is going to be a huge part of medicine from now on.
Personally, I feel more anxious more often now. I worry a lot about my friends and family getting sick and I second guess a lot of my decisions now, like when should I go to the grocery store or worrying if I have been exposed or if I’m going to expose somebody and not know it.
On the social level, playing cards and board games and cooking good quality food with my roommates has really helped fill in those social gaps.
Any other closing thoughts?
For almost all my life now it’s just felt like whenever there’s this big crisis on a national or state scale, I’ve just been on the sidelines and haven’t been able to really do anything to participate in it, but I feel really fortunate now that I’ve made it far enough in my schooling and career that I can actively participate in fighting this pandemic. The fact that I can actively work to help save the lives of friends and neighbors that I’ve grown up with and lived with for years now is just incredibly fulfilling and rewarding and I would encourage anyone else with even the slightest opportunity to participate to go forward and do so.
