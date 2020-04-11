Know Your Madisonian: UW Hospital doctor at forefront of COVID-19 pandemic response

I think it could. We try to mitigate against that with an automatic surveillance system. We get alerted when the rate goes above what we could expect it to, given our previous rates. We keep an eye on that, but it’s true you can’t be as intense with those other things when your attention is diverted toward COVID.

You spend a fair amount of time talking to the media. Why do you think that is important?

Most health care epidemiologists believe that it’s part of the job, to ensure that the public gets the most accurate information. I also think research universities have an obligation and a duty to serve the community. It seems like a small thing to do for the public but potentially something with a good return on investment in terms of the knowledge disseminated.

What is your biggest concern with COVID-19?