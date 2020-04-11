Know Your Madisonian: UW Hospital doctor at forefront of COVID-19 pandemic response

As medical director of infection control at UW Hospital, Dr. Nasia Safdar has helped lead UW Health’s response to COVID-19 and assisted local officials in explaining the pandemic to the media and the public.
Born in Lahore, Pakistan, Safdar, 46, is married to Dr. Adnan Said, a UW Health gastroenterologist. Safdar and Said went to medical school in Karachi, Pakistan. In 1997, they came to UW-Madison for internal medicine residencies.
“We’ve been here ever since,” Safdar said.
Safdar and Said have three children: Imaad Said, 18, who attends Brown University; Zan Said, 15, who goes to West High School; and Zara Said, 8, a second-grader at Shorewood Hills Elementary. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Imaad has been at home, helping look after Zara while the children’s schools are closed.
What was your job like before COVID-19? Which infections did you work on preventing most?
The focus of infection control is to prevent infection among patients and employees working at the health system. We prioritize based on the need. The main focus before COVID was C. difficile infection (bacteria that can cause bad diarrhea), then Candida auris (a fungal infection often resistant to drugs) came around.
On a day-to-day basis, we focus mainly on the infections that we know are troubling everywhere, including MRSA (Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus) and Vancomycin-resistant enterococcus. Then there’s the background infections that happen during respiratory illness season, like influenza. There’s also airborne infections like TB (tuberculosis). Legionella was a recent cluster that we had.
How has your job changed with COVID-19?
We’ve been working on nothing but COVID for the last couple of months at least. We had to put other things on the back burner that we would normally spend a lot of time focusing on. In some respects, things haven’t changed because the stuff that we focus on normally, which is PPE (personal protective equipment for health care workers), we also need to focus on for COVID-19. It’s just the challenges of this are so much more immense — and the novelty and the uncertainty that we typically don’t see.
Could ignoring some of the other infections allow them to occur more?
I think it could. We try to mitigate against that with an automatic surveillance system. We get alerted when the rate goes above what we could expect it to, given our previous rates. We keep an eye on that, but it’s true you can’t be as intense with those other things when your attention is diverted toward COVID.
You spend a fair amount of time talking to the media. Why do you think that is important?
Most health care epidemiologists believe that it’s part of the job, to ensure that the public gets the most accurate information. I also think research universities have an obligation and a duty to serve the community. It seems like a small thing to do for the public but potentially something with a good return on investment in terms of the knowledge disseminated.
What is your biggest concern with COVID-19?
Because it’s novel, no one in the population has any immunity to it. We try to do the best we can to incorporate what we learn from other places that have dealt with this, and we try to use science to guide our decision-making. We hope that we’re getting it right. Some of the interventions (the “safer at home” order and social distancing) potentially seem to be working. But my biggest concern is: Are those enough? For how long will those need to be continued? Can we get the necessary buy-in to continue them until we either have a vaccine or this sort of peters out on its own?
Are Madison and UW Health ready for a surge of seriously ill COVID-19 patients?
Our preparations would suggest we are ready up to a certain point. If the peak comes as we expect it to, with the social distancing adherence high, then the peak will be blunted. Even then, we probably will not be able to fully accommodate the surge. But we will be much better placed than we would if social distancing got relaxed and the peak was higher.
As a state, we have a number of ICU beds and ventilators. But what others are finding is that you run out quite quickly — either because you get a sicker population, so a patient might remain on a ventilator for longer than you would expect; or your predictions are wrong, which can happen. It’s likely we’ll have to get help, a supplementation of the current resources. To what extent, it’s hard to say. Our growth rate in Dane County has slowed, which is a good sign. Our concern is: Can we sustain it? If the expected change in temperature doesn’t result in a decline in this, what does that mean? We are prepared for the more optimistic scenarios.
What does the public most misunderstand about the new coronavirus?
There’s this danger of people becoming complacent because they see the statistic that in 80% of cases the disease is mild, which is true. It is the younger, healthier population that is likely to have mild disease. For the rest of them, when the disease is severe, it can accelerate pretty quickly and get complicated pretty quickly. That vulnerable population is really what drives the case fatality rate for COVID-19.
