2 kids, 2 jobs, a deployment to Afghanistan. That didn't keep her from a UW-Madison degree

There are thousands of other professional adult students like Dietrick in Wisconsin — those who have accumulated some credits, but haven’t earned a bachelor’s degree.

Faced with a projected drop in the number of high school students entering college in the coming years, the University of Wisconsin System is working to enroll more nontraditional students in online programs like the one Dietrick chose. The System aims to double the number of students in its online programs from about 4,800 to nearly 10,000 by 2025.

Nontraditional students need flexible programming, much of which can be completed online and at their own pace, to accommodate their hectic lives.

Busy barely scratches the surface of Dietrick’s schedule in recent years.

She has balanced a job with the 115th Fighter Wing of the Guard — a position that took her on deployments to Japan, Texas, Iceland, Poland and Alaska — with work at St. Mary’s Hospital and courses at Madison Area Technical College. All of these responsibilities took time away from her husband, two daughters, two dogs, two cats and a horse.

“I kind of overextended myself, but feel like I do better when my plate is full,” she said.