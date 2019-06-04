University of Wisconsin System President Ray Cross and UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank made their case Tuesday on why lawmakers need to support their unprecedented financial request to renovate and repair aging campus buildings.
A Republican-controlled budget committee may take up the request as early as next week.
Cross and Blank stood in one of the largest and most-used lecture halls on campus, Room 125 in UW-Madison's 116-year-old Agricultural Hall, which would receive a $3 million renovation if approved by lawmakers.
Altogether, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers requested about $1.1 billion for System building projects in the 2019-21 budget biennium, about $900 million of which would come from state-funded borrowing.
The State Building Commission, however, did not make a recommendation on which projects to send to lawmakers for approval earlier this year, leaving campus leaders in the lurch on where their projects stand.
Historically, the commission makes a bipartisan recommendation to the Joint Finance Committee and their failure to do so this year was the first time in decades that happened.
Cross traveled to at least three other institutions this year to show off some of the campuses' biggest eyesores.
At UW-Milwaukee, he promoted a $129 million chemistry building to replace the existing one, which was built in 1972 and receives about 450 maintenance requests per year.
Those costs add up, Cross said. The safety of students and staff working in those buildings is also at risk without money to renovate and make repairs.
"The chemistry labs, if you look at the ventilation systems, you understand why that's a safety risk," he said.
The Agricultural Hall room where a news conference was held is the site of 30 science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) courses each semester. It looks about the same as the black-and-white photos in the university's archives, Blank said.
"That's not entirely a good thing," she said, adding that modernized facilities helps recruit the best and brightest students and faculty.
System officials say their request is the largest it's ever been to catch up from the two most recent budget bienniums when the System sought $838 million in state-funded borrowing and received less than half of that.
Republicans have previously said the size of Evers' capital budget request is too large.
Aides for Sen. Alberta Darling and Rep. John Nygren, co-chairs of the budget committee, did not respond to a question on how much state-funded borrowing the co-chairs would support for System projects.
UW-Madison projects
All but one of the UW-Madison projects on the list will be funded mostly through program fees, such as parking and university housing. These projects include renovating Sellery Hall, expanding and renovating the Kohl Center, upgrading Camp Randall, and replacing the Natatorium.
Lawmakers, however, still need to approve the projects before construction begins.
Many of the projects are partially supported by donor gifts and Blank cited concern that those funds may not be available if projects are delayed.
A top priority for campus officials is the renovation and expansion of the Veterinary Medicine building and adjoining hospital. The university will raise a third of the $128 million cost and is asking the state to fund the rest.
Cross and campus leaders are still reeling from last week when the Joint Finance Committee approved an operating budget for System that's less than half of what campuses requested.
Cross compared last week's vote to a shin-kicking, saying that the System is the answer to a lot of the state's workforce shortage problems.
"My shins will heal," he said. "These buildings won't heal themselves. They require an investment."