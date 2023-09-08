Vice President Kamala Harris plans to visit UW-Madison in the coming weeks as part of a month-long college tour highlighting the Biden administration's policies, including reproductive rights, climate action and voting rights.

The White House announced the tour Thursday, with stops in Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia, Nevada and Arizona. No date has been set for the UW-Madison visit.

The month-long tour intends to "mobilize young people" on key issues that tend to have an outsized impact on them, the White House said in a statement.

“This generation is critical to the urgent issues that are at stake right now for our future,” Harris said in a statement. “It is young leaders throughout America who know what the solutions look like and are organizing in their communities to make them a reality. My message to students is clear: We are counting on you, we need you, you are everything.”

This will be the fourth visit from the Biden administration in a handful of weeks, as First Lady Jill Biden visited Exact Sciences and the Verona Area School District to promote cancer screenings and public education ahead of a state fundraiser. President Joe Biden made a DeForest-area manufacturing facility his first stop in February, and both Biden and Harris made stops in the state to tout the economy and infrastructure investments in August.

Wisconsin has been a hotspot for national political figures in the last few weeks, as the 2024 presidential race gets underway and the Republican presidential hopefuls posited themselves in Milwaukee last month for the first debate.

Dane County has become a powerhouse for Democrats within the state, with its high participation rate and heavy favoring of liberal candidates over conservatives helping flip ideological control of the state Supreme Court to liberal this year with the election of Justice Janet Protasiewicz in April.

Some Republicans in the state have called for restricting college students from voting on college campuses and have brought forward nonbinding resolutions requiring students to vote absentee in their home districts, which was tabled at the Wisconsin GOP convention in June because of opposition from the Dane and Milwaukee county chairs.