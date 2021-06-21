Just 21 of 200 study-abroad programs back on at UW-Madison; others still up in the air

Bon voyage?

While Joyce is excited to cross some countries off her bucket list and meet students from around the world, she is still apprehensive. Even as the pandemic wanes in the U.S., the uncertain state of the pandemic abroad could threaten her travels and cost her a lot of money.

She has not booked a ticket yet or secured housing because she is nervous about financially committing when uncertainty about the program remains. Joyce said she's grateful UW-Madison has approved her program but also feels the university has operated fairly "hands off" in helping with pandemic-related complications.

“From a COVID perspective, I definitely did not know if I was even going to be able to go abroad in general, so I’m really excited that I was able to fit it in and that the university is willing to try and get us over there,” she said. "I will say, it feels a little bit alone."

Lucas said study-abroad advisers have been working with enrolled students to help them plan for their programs and answer questions.

Other students are still holding out hope that their programs will be approved. Emma Kempf, an incoming junior, applied to study in Seville, Spain, this fall, but she is waiting for an answer.