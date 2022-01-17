 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, creator of The 1619 Project, to speak at UW-Madison
PULITZER PRIZE WINNER | NIKOLE HANNAH-JONES

Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, creator of The 1619 Project, to speak at UW-Madison

Nikole Hannah-Jones, a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter for The New York Times Magazine and creator of The 1619 Project that has incensed some conservatives, will speak on the UW-Madison campus next week.

Hannah-Jones is this year’s keynote speaker for the university’s annual symposium celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 25. She will reflect on the civil rights leader’s legacy through the lens of her work investigating racial injustice, according to an event announcement.

Hannah Jones’s best-known work, The 1619 Project, is a controversial examination of how slavery shaped America’s founding. Published in 2019, the series of essays has drawn praise as a long overdue correction that centers the experiences of Black Americans. But the work, which was also turned into a book released late last year, has also garnered criticism from some historians for inaccuracies.

Some Republicans have railed against the work, calling it “propaganda” intended to stoke racial divisions and rewrite history to fit a leftist ideology. GOP lawmakers in a handful of states have gone so far as to introduce bills that would cut funding for school districts or public universities that use The 1619 Project in its curriculum. And Donald Trump appointed a panel, the 1776 Commission, to write a report about the country’s “patriotic” history that refutes the narrative set forth in the series.

Becca Meltz, who chairs the College Republicans of UW-Madison, said the group didn’t have a statement about the upcoming event. Speaking generally about speakers on campus, she said the group has always been and will continue to be advocates for free speech. Students should have the opportunity to be exposed to a diverse set of viewpoints, she said, and that can only happen when the university is accepting of any speaker regardless of their opinions and positions.

“We just ask that conservative speakers are given the same respect and opportunity that liberal speakers are given,” Meltz said.

It’s unclear how often, if at all, The 1619 Project is taught in the classroom. The university does not have a centralized tracking system of whether a particular text is taught in a given semester, UW-Madison spokesperson Meredith McGlone said. Those decisions are left to individual instructors.

The speaker’s fee to bring Hannah-Jones to campus is $55,000, which is on par with past speakers for this event, McGlone said. Gift funds will be used to pay the speaker’s fee.

Hannah-Jones’s reporting has earned a number of prestigious awards, including a MacArthur Fellowship, also known as a “Genius grant.” In 2016, she co-founded the Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting, which aims to diversify the journalism industry.

The UW-Madison event is sponsored by Student Affairs and the Division of Diversity, Equity and Educational Achievement.

The free event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at Shannon Hall in the Memorial Union. Doors open at 6 p.m. No ticket is required.

The event will also be livestreamed. Registration is required for those tuning in online and can be completed at go.madison.com/MLKevent.

