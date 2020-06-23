Jim Johnsen, who was sole finalist for UW presidency, resigns under fire from Alaska

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jim Johnsen, who was the lone finalist for the job of University of Wisconsin System president, has resigned from his job as University of Alaska president, the university announced Monday.

The change in leadership was a mutual decision made after Johnsen consulted with the Board of Regents, according to a statement. His biography was immediately removed from the university’s web page.

Until July 1, Johnsen will help with the transition of university vice president, Michelle Rizk, to acting president, until an interim president is named by July 15.

Johnsen’s resignation came a week after the faculty union demanded he quit and less than two weeks after he withdrew his candidacy to become UW System president.

Johnsen in 2015 became president of the Alaska system, which includes about 30,000 students at three universities and 13 community campuses. But his tenure was mired by run-ins with faculty and the fallout of Alaska’s state budget problems.

Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy, who faces a recall effort, had proposed an unprecedented $135 million cut to state funding for the system last year, about a 41% reduction.