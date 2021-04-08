Jewish groups ask UW-Madison, other UW campuses to change next year's calendar

The Legislature never took up the System's request, so most campuses instead moved all classes online after the holiday, allowing students to stay home and finish up their courses remotely.

It's unclear why a calendar switch was attempted last summer but moving dates around this spring is considered too late to change.

System spokesperson Mark Pitsch declined to comment beyond the reasons outlined in Thompson's letter. UW-Madison spokesperson John Lucas said the university contemplated a calendar change for last fall but decided it was "too impractical" and so "no advocacy was undertaken."

Campus diversity

Jewish leaders said the scheduling conflict sends a message about institutional priorities at a time when diversity and inclusion are often touted on college campuses.

"It is very hard to say to a community 'We’re serious about these things and on your holiest day we're starting classes,'” said Greg Steinberger, president and CEO of UW Hillel, an organization for more than 4,000 Jewish UW-Madison students.

Steinberger estimates the city of Madison has about 5,000 Jewish households, many of whom work for or have connections to UW-Madison.