James Patterson to speak at UW-Madison's 2020 spring commencement
James Patterson to speak at UW-Madison's 2020 spring commencement

UW-Madison Commencement

UW-Madison graduates are recognized during the spring 2019 commencement ceremony.

 STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

The world's best-selling author of the last 20 years is coming to Camp Randall for UW-Madison's 2020 spring commencement.

James Patterson

Patterson, whose wife Susan is a UW-Madison alum, is considered the "most successful author today of adult fiction" with $400 million in sales. 

James Patterson will address the graduates on May 9 as the spring commencement keynote speaker, according to a university announcement Wednesday. He will be joined by alumni speaker John Felder.

Patterson has 96 No. 1 titles on the New York Times Best Sellers List. He also made it to the Guinness Book of World Records as the first author to sell one million e-books.

Along with his wife, Susan, who has a bachelor's and master's degree in art from UW-Madison, Patterson has become an advocate for college affordability and youth literacy. The Pattersons provide financial support to more than 150 students annually through various scholarship funds.

John Felder

James Felder, who earned a bachelor's degree in economics history from UW-Madison in 1974, was a part of the 1969 strike that spanned over two weeks and involved rallies, marches, boycotting classes and more.

Felder, a retired union administrator, was one of the primary organizers of the Black Student Strike at UW-Madison in 1969. The spring ceremony will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Department of Afro-American Studies, which was established as a result of the two-week strike involving black students and thousands of their allies. 

