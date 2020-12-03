James 'Jim' Ebben, former longtime Edgewood College president, dies

Around this time every year, James “Jim” Ebben would begin writing Christmas cards for each of the several hundred staff and faculty members at Edgewood College, stepping away from traditional duties of running a college to handwrite personal messages in a few cards per day.
“It might have been about something they were going through, something they were hoping for, but there was a personal message to each one,” said Maggie Hopkins, who worked with Ebben for the majority of his 17 years as president of Edgewood College. “For somebody in that position, he was exceptional and unusual.”
The longtime president of Edgewood College, who oversaw a boom in enrollment and ushered in a physical transformation of the private Madison liberal arts college, died Monday. He was 83.
From 1987 to 2004, Ebben served as president of Edgewood and held the title of president emeritus after retirement. He died “surrounded by his loving family,” Edgewood College said in a statement Wednesday announcing Ebben’s death.
“It is said we stand upon the shoulders of those who have come before us,” current President Andrew Manion said in the statement. “With Dr. Ebben’s passing, our students, faculty, and staff all recognize that truth; Jim’s leadership, compassion, imagination, and heart are felt every day in this community.”
Hopkins was hired by Ebben in 1991 as director for mission integration and remembers his ability to build personal relationships with people from board members to students and a passion for education rooted in creating “a more just and compassionate world.”
“There was a hunger in him to learn something new every day, whether it was reading, whether it was traveling, whether it was talking with people,” said Hopkins, who retired from Edgewood in June.
Ebben was the first layperson to become president of the small Dominican college founded in 1927 and was hired to expand enrollment and build the college’s endowment.
His term as president was “marked by explosive enrollment growth, and significant expansion of campus facilities,” the college said.
Edgewood College had doubled its enrollment, more than doubled its physical plant and increased donations from almost nothing before Ebben arrived in 1987 to $23 million over his tenure as president, according to a State Journal story from 2003 about Ebben’s pending retirement.
Under his leadership, the college constructed a new library, science center, humanities building, dormitory and renovated the Edgedome to allow NCAA competition for the first time, the college said.
Ebben was married to Marilyn Ebben for 57 years, and the couple had three children and nine grandchildren, according to his obituary.
“He loved his grandchildren and his children,” Hopkins said. “If there was something he was most proud of, I would say that was it.”
Outside of work, the native of Little Chute served on the boards of several local organizations, including the Madison Symphony Orchestra, St. Mary’s Hospital and Catholic Charities, the obituary said, and enjoyed playing bridge and poker, taking in opera and symphony performances, and traveling the world.
Ebben is described as “a man who lived to serve and left his mark on many” and “an eternal optimist, tireless cheerleader, and life-long learner” in his obituary.
A funeral Mass will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, 602 Everglade Drive. It will be livestreamed at www.stamadison.org.
