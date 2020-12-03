James 'Jim' Ebben, former longtime Edgewood College president, dies

Hopkins was hired by Ebben in 1991 as director for mission integration and remembers his ability to build personal relationships with people from board members to students and a passion for education rooted in creating “a more just and compassionate world.”

“There was a hunger in him to learn something new every day, whether it was reading, whether it was traveling, whether it was talking with people,” said Hopkins, who retired from Edgewood in June.

Ebben was the first layperson to become president of the small Dominican college founded in 1927 and was hired to expand enrollment and build the college’s endowment.

His term as president was “marked by explosive enrollment growth, and significant expansion of campus facilities,” the college said.

Edgewood College had doubled its enrollment, more than doubled its physical plant and increased donations from almost nothing before Ebben arrived in 1987 to $23 million over his tenure as president, according to a State Journal story from 2003 about Ebben’s pending retirement.

Under his leadership, the college constructed a new library, science center, humanities building, dormitory and renovated the Edgedome to allow NCAA competition for the first time, the college said.