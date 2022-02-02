 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured top story

Inside UW-Madison's new Chemistry Tower: modern labs, study spaces and a 'library of the future'

  • 0

Good-bye, crowded chemistry labs. So long to space crunches so severe that some 20% of UW-Madison students took introductory organic chemistry at a different university. 

UW-Madison opened its gleaming nine-story Chemistry Tower to students this semester after months of construction delays. The new building, 1101 University Ave., will ease enrollment bottlenecks that have plagued the department for decades.

More than 7,000 students will take at least one chemistry class this semester alone. The new tower offers modern lab and learning spaces, a dramatic upgrade from the previous spaces designed in a computer-less era with different safety standards and lab equipment.

UW Chemistry 01 Atrium

UW-Madison students walk through the light-filled atrium of the campus’ new Chemistry Building, which opened for classes this semester.

"The new building is addressing a really serious need on the campus for STEM education," Professor Robert McMahon said Wednesday during a media tour. 

Half of all UW-Madison freshmen take a chemistry course in their first year on campus. Nearly all students majoring in science, engineering and health fields require chemistry courses as prerequisites to courses in their major.

People are also reading…

The chemistry department struggled with a "tremendous enrollment crunch" over the past two decades to keep up with demand, leading some students to take longer to graduate. The new building brings the department on par with its Big Ten peer schools, most of whom remodeled their facilities about 20 years ago, said McMahon, who co-chaired the building committee.

UW Chemistry 02 Exterior

The building experienced some fits and starts, but its completion will now ease some enrollment pressures.

Taxpayer-supported borrowing funded $90 million of the $135 million project, he said. University funds and private donations covered the rest of the price tag.

Building features

The tower's two lecture halls aren't built on such a steep slope that is common in academia. The flatter floor design encourages collaboration, making it easier for students to turn around in their seats and work together on a chemical equation. 

UW Chemistry 03 Lecture hall

Students listen to a lecture inside the new Chemistry Building on Wednesday morning. 

Instructors in the multipurpose "learning studio" can lecture or present, as well as assign group work with adequate space to spread out. The room's functionality is something now-retired professor John Moore said wasn't previously available. He remembers having to schedule the two types of activities on different days and in different buildings.

The learning studio can also be opened up into the atrium for poster sessions, research fairs and receptions. 

UW Chemistry 06 Learning studio

Retired UW-Madison chemistry professor John Moore views the inside of the "learning studio," an all-in-one space where instructors can lecture, assign group work and open up the room to a larger lobby area for a research fair or reception.

An "information commons" replaces the building's library. No more book check-out. Students can access chemical literature resources online or secure one of the roughly dozen enclosed study spaces, each of which has drop-down presentation screens and laptop hook-ups. 

"We call it the library of the future," McMahon said. 

UW Chemistry 07 Information Commons

Different study groups can work together at a table in the "Information Commons," the new library space, or secure an enclosed study space. 

Up a few floors are six state-of-the-art chemistry labs. Adjacent "write-up rooms" contain glass whiteboard walls. Movable desks and swivel chairs can form larger tables for groups to analyze lab data together. No similar space existed previously. Students would instead spill out in tight hallways or work at cramped, outdated lab benches with chemicals nearby.

UW Chemistry 04 Lab space

Robert McMahon, UW-Madison chemistry professor and co-chair of the department’s building committee, points out features in the new lab spaces that the previous facility lacked.

Delays, lost research

The long-awaited completion of the new tower is a bright spot in what has been a rocky few years for the chemistry department.

UW Chemistry 05 Atrium, stairway

Windows let in lots of light as students step inside the university's new Chemistry Building. 

Several building floors faced severed flooding in 2019. COVID-19 hit the following year, stalling some research. In 2021, various construction problems related to the new building not only delayed opening of the new tower but closed parts of the older building wings, a shutdown that spanned nearly 90 days and cost $3.2 million in lost research progress.

The costs associated with the delayed opening of the new tower are still being determined, UW-Madison spokesperson Eric Hamilton said. The Bureau of State Risk Management and insurers for others involved in the project are evaluating the causes for the failures that resulted in the delay.

The shutdown of the building's Daniels and Mathews wings affected the graduation timelines of more than half of the department's 400 graduate students. Some of them last fall called for direct compensation to make up for the loss of delayed future earnings.

UW-Madison has offered appointment extensions though an exact number is not available because the information isn't tracked centrally, Hamilton said. But the university will not be be offering compensation to offset students' delayed career trajectories.  

"The closure of the Mathews and Daniels wings of the Chemistry building inconvenient and unfortunate for our students, researchers, faculty, and staff," Hamilton said. "These closures have also placed a burden on the university, as the issues that caused the closures were not brought on by campus. UW-Madison has suffered its own harm, damages, and additional costs related to the delays."

Graduate students aren’t happy with the appointment extensions alone, sixth-year graduate student Marie Fiori said. But most are feeling relieved — and a bit overwhelmed — about being back in the building. Fiori said she's working extra to make up for the missed time out of the lab.

0 Comments

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics