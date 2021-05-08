Inside UW-Madison’s scramble last September to contain COVID-19 on campus

By the third day of classes, UW-Madison’s contact tracers couldn’t keep up, so the city-county health department’s team was pulled in to help.

One employee involved in the process of moving students into quarantine and isolation housing said they were unprepared for the addition of an external contact-tracing team.

“We can do it with a handful of exceptions,” the staffer wrote in a Sept. 4 email. “But if we can expect a big volume of students coming in this way, I don’t believe we are prepared to do that.”

The situation deteriorated over Labor Day weekend. Emails poured in from parents complaining of test results taking up to 72 hours and phone lines going unanswered.

Patrick Kelly, the interim medical director for University Health Services, would later acknowledge in an email that “we did not prepare well” for the Labor Day weekend and that “this escalated very quickly.”

By the Monday holiday, records show the contact-tracing process was backed up to a point where some students, after learning they had been in close contact with someone who had tested positive, proactively asked to be moved to quarantine housing where they would have their own individual bathroom instead of sharing a communal one.