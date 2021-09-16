In-person classes at UW-Madison come back in full force. Will they last?

The first day of class for UW-Madison students enrolled in International Health and Global Society with Professor Richard Keller started two minutes late.

Keller had to make an unplanned trip back to his office to pick up an adapter that would connect his laptop computer to the projector screen. It's something he almost always carries an extra of in his backpack but, as he explained to students before briefly dashing out, he hadn't done this in a while.

In fact, Keller hadn't taught in person for 546 days.

He, along with the majority of instructors and students on the UW-Madison campus, recently returned to physical classrooms for the first time since March 2020.

Some on campus, particularly students, welcomed the transition back to in-person instruction after a frustrating experience connecting through computers. Others see it as a move coming much too soon because of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus. And for many, including Keller, it's a mix of both excitement and nerves.

"Nice to see you all again, sort of," Keller said at the beginning of class, earning some laughs from students.