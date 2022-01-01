'I feel betrayed': Blind UW-Madison prof denied request to teach online

"Messaging on campus that attempted to educate people about the limits of the ADA process was interpreted (incorrectly) by some as a rejection of requests for flexibility," read one bullet point.

No instructor interviews

While Bearden submitted her request in May, four months before classes began in September, Lucas said nearly three-fourths of the requests to move classes online were submitted in August or later, leaving staff less time to respond.

The unnamed employees who conducted the review interviewed 13 disability representatives, four associate deans, several individuals who work in human resources, someone in the Office of Compliance and the vice provost for teaching and learning. But they did not speak with Bearden or any other instructors who requested workplace flexibility.

The omission stood out to Michael Bernard-Donals, who is president of a faculty advocacy group known as PROFS, one of several groups that raised concerns to administrators this summer about their handling of accommodation requests.

"You cannot get at what the failures are unless you talk to the people who feel they were failed," he said. "This sounds like a rationalization more than any kind of critical study."