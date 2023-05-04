Hundreds of UW-Madison students and faculty gathered at the bottom of Bascom Hill Thursday afternoon as they again protested against what many still see as a flawed response from the university’s administration to a racist viral video from earlier this week.

In the video, a white woman — believed to be a UW-Madison student — flung racial slurs and stated she wants to see some Black people returned to slavery so she can abuse them.

Dressed in black at the request of student group Blk Pwr Coalition, students protested by again chanting anti-racist sentiments, blocking the sidewalks on Library Mall by linking arms and closing down streets around the university as they marched. But the event also featured music, food trucks and spoken word poetry.

Blk Pwr Coalition students presented a list of demands to Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin on Wednesday morning and gave her until Thursday morning to respond. Mnookin met the group’s deadline, but the group, frustrated by that response, led a protest for a second consecutive day, as many students felt the response did not include any repercussions for the student in the video and lacked specificity for actions going forward.

In her response, Mnookin reiterated the apology she gave students Wednesday, expressing regret for the pain the video had caused for students. She also asked for future meetings with student leaders and said she was directing more mental health services to affected students and was telling instructors to grant students “grace and flexibility” in finishing assignments and finals as the end of the semester nears.

“This is, I hope, the first step in an ongoing dialogue with you,” she wrote. “We are committed to continue engaging and collaborating with you in good faith to address your concerns.”

Thursday’s protest took a slightly different tone from the one on Wednesday directly following a sit-in outside Mnookin’s office in Bascom Hall.

Thursday’s protest, attended by at least 500 people, still was filled with hurt and anger toward the university’s response to the video, as protesters claimed the university was not sufficiently penalizing the student in question.

But Thursday’s protests also were meant to give students an opportunity to celebrate themselves and to show the university they weren’t planning to back down.

“This is more than that video, this is more than the student who said those biased and hateful things. This is about every single student on campus who has ever experienced racial bias,” said UW-Madison student Elaine, whom the Wisconsin State Journal is choosing to name by her first name only because she is afraid for her personal safety for speaking out.

The video continued to spread on social media this week and has led students to petition for the student who posted it to be expelled.

UW-Madison could not confirm whether the person who posted the video was a student earlier this week, citing a federal privacy law that prohibits educational entities from sharing information about a student if the student requests keeping it confidential. While numerous social media posts have named the person in the video, the State Journal has not been able to independently verify the person’s identity.

Student demands given to the chancellor Wednesday outlined nine changes, including an expulsion investigation for the student, a public apology and more mental health resources for students who have been subjected to hatred and bias.

University officials have said they are limited in how they can legally punish students and employees for free speech, even if hateful, on personal social media pages.

Elaine said she has had to skip classes and miss work to help organize the student coalition’s response and attend the protests. She said she has understanding professors and bosses, but she is frustrated over how the video and other bias incidents she’s experienced negatively impact her.

“I have to put all of this effort into successfully getting my education when another white student can just go through and have their time of their lives and not have to worry,” Elaine said. “Right here, we’re all in danger. And other students don’t have to worry about that, they could just go to class while I have to plan how to protest for my life.”

