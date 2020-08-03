How many COVID-19 cases at UW? No data collection so far, but dashboards launch soon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Weeks before University of Wisconsin campuses reopen, neither UW System nor campus leaders know how many students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past five months.

The absence of that data alarms some UW employees, adding to their concerns about campus plans to offer face-to-face classes and open up residence halls.

“That seems like a fundamental thing to be tracking and accounting for in their planning,” said Alyssa Franze, president of United Faculty and Academic Staff, a longtime union on the UW-Madison campus that does not have collective bargaining powers. “It again raises questions to administrators about what metrics they’re using to make these decisions to reopen.”

System spokesman Mark Pitsch acknowledged that the System has not collected COVID-19 case data for students and staff but said that officials plan to create a public data dashboard that will launch in the fall. More information was not available Friday because details are still under discussion.