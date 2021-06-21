How high school bathrooms put non-binary student on path to UW-Madison student leader

Adrian Lampron graduated from high school with a resume that included varsity athlete, Model United Nations team captain, city council campaign volunteer and student senate president.

But Lampron is most proud of the small signs installed outside six bathrooms and one locker room designating the spaces as gender-neutral. The bathroom campaign began sophomore year when Lampron struck up a conversation with an assistant principal and “basically kept talking and bugging him about bathrooms until the end of my senior year.”

Lampron does not identify as male or female and came out in high school as non-binary, using they/them pronouns.

Pressure to add gender-neutral bathrooms had been building at the Minneapolis school for awhile — some transgender students relied on staff facilities that were only available by request — but Lampron said district officials were concerned about inciting backlash. Renovations were eventually made.

“It definitely gave me an introduction in how to deal with administration and bureaucracy,” Lampron said.