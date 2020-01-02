How do you make walking easier for a two-legged dog? Ask UW-Madison engineers for help

The Sammataros tried a commercially-produced cart for Louie, but the device was unstable with him on it, sending him somersaulting over the two wheels.

These types of problems are the ones that Kalscheur wants to hear about.

"This class isn’t possible without the community," Kalscheur said. "It makes such a difference when there’s a real client with a need that can't be met by products currently on the market. Students are invested in coming up with a real solution."

Freshmen aren't on the engineering campus as often as they might expect because they're slogging through calculus, chemistry and other general education requirements, she said. The design practicum course gets students engaged in their field of study early, giving them a taste of what's to come. Research also shows this type of immersive learning experience increases retention among women and underrepresented minority groups in a discipline that is dominated by white men.

"I don’t think all engineering schools have this," Kalscheur said of the course. "It gives students a feel for what working on a team and having a real client is like."