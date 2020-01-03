How do you make walking easier for a 2-legged dog? Ask UW-Madison engineers for help

The group of seven students assigned to Louie researched other products on the marketplace and began brainstorming ideas. They consulted with others at Makerspace, a largely student-staffed place on campus for engineers to help each other on projects and take advantage of university resources, including a 3-D printer.

Students cycled through several prototypes for Louie. One version had a 3-D cast, which the dog didn’t like.

The group even created a back-up design, a scooter with guardrails, in the last week of the semester after Louie made “a bit of a scene” at Makerspace when he tried on one of the students’ prototypes said UW-Madison freshman Jessica Nienhaus, one of the students in the group.

Nienhaus, of Racine, said the project was challenging because their client couldn’t explain why a particular design didn’t work, but she found it to be rewarding in a way that her high school projects catering to fictional clients were not.

The students’ final design modified the Sammataro’s existing cart, adjusting its height to fit Louie’s and adding small wheels in the front and back for stability.