Hoping for a quiet Halloween, UW-Madison and city ask students to celebrate at home

Downtown Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District, said he has less concern about this coming weekend than he did back in the early 2000s when police quelled riots with tear gas and pepper spray.

"I think first and foremost people will be smart and realize it's just not appropriate to celebrate Halloween in a mass gathering in the midst of a pandemic," he said.

Student house parties are a bigger worry for Verveer than individuals celebrating on State Street. But the longtime council member said he has faith in the student body, as well as trust in Madison Police's robust staffing plan. Wednesday's news of a dozen people within the Wisconsin Badgers football program testing positive for COVID-19 over the past five days will also serve as "a very real, stark reminder" for folks to stay home, he said.

UW-Madison sophomore Maggie Bruce said she had no Halloween plans and hasn't heard anything about other students throwing parties.

"We'll see what happens," she said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

UW-Madison in recent weeks has kept its COVID-19 caseload in check after seeing a spike among students just days into the start of the semester. The university reported about 2,800 infections in September and nearly 425 so far this month.