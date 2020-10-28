Hoping for a quiet Halloween, UW-Madison and city ask students to celebrate at home

UW-Madison received one referral from the city-county health department about a gathering at an off-campus apartment building, university spokeswoman Meredith McGlone said. Separate from the referral, the university opened 10 investigations into individual students for public health violations on the day of the game.
But overall, UW-Madison Police called it a "
very quiet night for us" with no police contacts, no arrests or citations.
"We thank students for doing a great job staying safe while supporting the Badgers," dean of students Christina Olstad said in a statement. "With COVID cases continuing to increase in Madison and around Wisconsin, we need to remain vigilant to protect our friends, loved ones and the broader community.”
