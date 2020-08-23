Half a century ago, Sterling Hall bombing left its mark on Madison and the world

Where is Leo Burt?

The four young men who carried out the Sterling Hall bombing fled the scene and even the country. Brothers Karleton and Dwight Armstrong, along with David Fine, were eventually caught and sentenced to prison.

But the fourth conspirator, Leo Burt, has evaded police all this time and the elusive hunt for him continues 50 years later. The FBI still receives between 10 and 20 tips each year on Burt's whereabouts, according to special agent Doug Raubal.

"The FBI’s perspective is that just because he got away with it for 50 years doesn't mean we stop looking," he said.

Burt remains on the FBI's Most Wanted Domestic Terrorism List and the agency is still offering a $150,000 reward for information leading to Burt's arrest.

"Obviously, he’s not getting any younger," Raubal said. "The time to locate is right now. It is our hope that the media attention of the 50th anniversary may help generate more leads for the investigation as well."