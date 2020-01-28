Grateful dog owner thanks UW vet school with multimillion dollar Super Bowl ad buy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"We wanted this year’s Super Bowl effort to not only raise awareness, but also financial support for the incredible research and innovative treatments happening at the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine, where Scout is still a patient,” MacNeil said in a university announcement. “We wanted to use the biggest stage possible to highlight Scout’s story and these incredible breakthroughs, which are not just limited to helping dogs and pets. This research will help advance cancer treatments for humans as well, so there’s the potential to save millions of lives of all species.”

Viewers are encouraged to donate to the school’s cancer research efforts at weathertech.com/donate. All funds raised by the commercial will be used to support research and purchase specialized equipment that will help clinicians better diagnose, treat and prevent cancers.

“So much of what’s known globally today about how best to diagnose and treat devastating diseases such as cancer originated in veterinary medicine," School of Veterinary Medicine Dean Mark Markel said. "We’re thrilled to share with Super Bowl viewers how our profession benefits beloved animals like Scout and helps people, too.”