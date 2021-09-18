Graduation Take Two: UW-Madison Class of 2020 gets grad fanfare at Camp Randall at last

"The world's not about avoiding regret, it's about savoring the moments in which you are able to maximize your talents. Those are the moments worth building on." Connaughton said. "In the real world, there is winning and there is losing. There will be bumps in the road. Failure is inevitable, but how you respond to failure, that's your choice."

With a year and a half distance from the spring of 2020, there was little of the nervous uncertainty about applying for jobs and life's next steps that many grads feel at commencement. After studying journalism, Zabat went on to tour the country for a year in the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. He is now back in Madison working in communications for the UW-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health.

Another grad, Alison Pagel, studied civil and environmental engineering. She's gone on to work for local construction firm Findorff in constructing health care facilities.

"It's nice to have closure on our graduation and take a moment to gather again, especially in Camp Randall," Pagel said. When she actually graduated last year, her mother and boyfriend came to Madison to visit, but had little to do in those early days of the pandemic. But on Saturday, her loved ones got to see her have a true graduation from UW-Madison.