Graduation Take Two: UW-Madison Class of 2020 gets grad fanfare at Camp Randall at last
alert featured
Graduation Take Two: UW-Madison Class of 2020 gets grad fanfare at Camp Randall at last

UW-Madison 2020 graduation

UW-Madison graduates from the Class of 2020 throw their mortarboards into the air Saturday during a graduation celebration at Camp Randall Stadium long-delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

 KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL

Like many who graduated from college in 2020, CJ Zabat did not get the pomp and circumstance of a proper commencement. Worse yet, the 24-year-old went out into a world dramatically changed by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

But a long withheld moment finally arrived Saturday afternoon for Zabat and the rest of UW-Madison's Class of 2020 -- a proper graduation at Camp Randall complete with keynote speakers, the turning of the tassel and photo ops with smiling family and friends. No Zoom, no social distancing, just the simple fanfare of graduating from college.

"We never really got some of those feelings of closure," said Zabat, who was the student speaker at Saturday's ceremony. "It just felt like it ended and that was it. So to be able to have this space and that pride of being able to say we did it all together, we all did such good things then but now we're going to take a break to commemorate us and have our moment."

UW-Madison 2020 graduation

UW-Madison graduates -- from right, Kevin Kirk, Paras Dalal, Ben Gabbard, Jake Van Rens, Matt Czerwinski and Jocelyn Parker -- take a photo as they gather for Saturday's Class of 2020 graduation celebration a year and a half after completing their degrees.

Around 2,700 graduates attended the ceremony, about a third of the 8,000 students who actually graduated last year. Many wore street clothes with their black graduation caps, but the regalia of commencement was still all around. A high-profile speaker was also brought in to give the keynote: Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard Pat Connaughton. While he psyched up the crowd by bringing out the Bucks' NBA Finals trophy, Connaughton's speech touched on the classic graduation theme of overcoming hardship and striving to achieve one's dreams.

UW-Madison 2020 graduation

Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard Pat Connaughton holds up the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship trophy as he begins his keynote address to the UW-Madison Class of 2020.

"The world's not about avoiding regret, it's about savoring the moments in which you are able to maximize your talents. Those are the moments worth building on." Connaughton said. "In the real world, there is winning and there is losing. There will be bumps in the road. Failure is inevitable, but how you respond to failure, that's your choice."

With a year and a half distance from the spring of 2020, there was little of the nervous uncertainty about applying for jobs and life's next steps that many grads feel at commencement. After studying journalism, Zabat went on to tour the country for a year in the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. He is now back in Madison working in communications for the UW-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health. 

UW-Madison 2020 graduation

UW-Madison graduate Odyssey Xiong waves to family as the Class of 2020 arrives for Saturday's graduation celebration at Camp Randall Stadium. Xiong graduated with a bachelor's degree in psychology.

Another grad, Alison Pagel, studied civil and environmental engineering. She's gone on to work for local construction firm Findorff in constructing health care facilities. 

"It's nice to have closure on our graduation and take a moment to gather again, especially in Camp Randall," Pagel said. When she actually graduated last year, her mother and boyfriend came to Madison to visit, but had little to do in those early days of the pandemic. But on Saturday, her loved ones got to see her have a true graduation from UW-Madison.

"They still are so proud of me and happy to be here today and see this," she said. 

UW-Madison 2020 graduation

An estimated crowd of 5,425 people gathered to support the UW-Madison Class of 2020 during a graduation celebration Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium a year and a half after they completed their degrees.

Yet the pandemic that cancelled last year's in-person commencement was never far from Saturday's ceremony. A moment of silence for those impacted by COVID-19 started off the event, and speakers stressed how the Class of 2020 had a final semester of college like no other. 

"You completed your degree under very difficult circumstances, and graduated into a world that looked entirely different from the one that you had planned for," Chancellor Rebecca Blank told the crowd. "For the rest of your lives, you're going to be telling stories about graduating from college and going out into the world in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic."

UW-Madison 2020 graduation

UW-Madison graduate Alison Pagel high-fives Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard Pat Connaughton prior to the start of the Class of 2020 graduation celebration. Pagel graduated last year with a bachelor's degree in civil engineering and has gone on to work for local construction firm Findorff in constructing health care facilities. 

Trista Cegielsk, 23, admitted that Saturday's ceremony felt much different from a normal graduation. A human development and family studies major, she described the day as bittersweet.

"COVID stole a lot of things from a lot of people, but it's great we were at least able to have this moment," Cegielsk said. 

